MergerDomo secured Rs 1.5 Cr to scale its business

MergerDomo, a Noida based global online corporate deal sourcing and consulting marketplace, revealed that it has now secured seed funding of INR 50 lacs from seven individual investors since September 2019, and secured an angel funding of INR 1 crore from MD, Godrej Industries, and Nadir Godrej in March 2020.

Hormazd Charna, Co-founder, MergerDomo, said,

“With these fund infusions, we are looking at strengthening our platform technology to be more robust and scalable to handle the higher scale of transactions securely, increase both the mind power and manpower, and also extend our marketing campaigns to add more customers and service providers globally.”

“The platform’s idea is global, scalable, multi-product, and sectoral coverage, with both profitability and growth,” added Manoj Mishra, Co-founder, MergerDomo.

