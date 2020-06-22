Yulu secured Rs 30 crore led by VC firm Rocketship

Yulu, a Bangalore based last-mile micro-mobility platform, has now secured fresh funding of INR 30 crore backed by the US-based VC firm Rocketship and existing investors.

According to the report, the new investment will be going to be used for further strengthening the mobility platform, offering technology solutions, and enabling rapid expansion.

Amit Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, Yulu shared,

“We are glad to have Rocketship on board as our new investor. We stand to benefit from their global expertise in supporting technology-led businesses and look forward to working with them.”

“Our user survey indicates that safety from coronavirus is the topmost concern of commuters. Users find Yulu as the safest mode of commute due to our single-seater vehicles and frequent sanitization,” Amit further added.

“We believe that Yulu will revolutionise the daily commute of every Indian while having a significantly positive impact on the environment. We look forward to helping the amazing team at Yulu reach unprecedented scale on their path to creating a global leader in micro-mobility,” stated Sailesh Ramakrishnan, Partner at Rocketship.vc.

