Meta claims US military link to online propaganda campaign

According to recent reports, Meta’s latest adversarial reports claim that people who are associated with the U.S. military are linked to online propaganda. This is the first campaign to have been shunned by a big company and United States and its allies completely support it. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.
About the campaign
Informing about the campaign and the action taken, Meta wrote, “On Facebook, 39 accounts, 16 pages, and two groups were removed, as well as 26 accounts on Instagram, for violating the platforms’ policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior. This network originated in the United States.”
“It included several clusters of fake accounts on our platforms, some of which were detected and disabled by our automated systems prior to our investigation. The majority of this operation’s posts had little to no engagement from authentic communities,” Meta said in its report.
According to the statements given by Meta, some accounts talked about women’s right alongside criticizing Iran and others disguised themselves as independent news units and took content from different websites and posted it. Various social media apps like Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, etc. were used to pull this off. “Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to individuals associated with the US military,” its report says.
Washington Post had previously reported that the Pentagon had conducted “a sweeping audit” of how the US military conducted clandestine information warfare after receiving reports of such an operation. The US Department of Defense told BBC News it was “aware of the report published by Meta”. “At this time, we do not have any further comments on the report or potential actions that may be taken by the department as a result of the report,” it added.
About Meta
Meta is the parent company of Facebook. It also owns Whatsapp and Instagram, both of which are extremely popular apps among people. The aim of Meta is to help people build meaningful connections using the digital world. Meta aims to create a safe and useful space so that people can connect easily no matter where they live. Making technology accessible to everyone is what the company is working for. The company provides effective tools to help business grow and prosper in the market. The company is headed and founded by Mark Zuckerberg. The name of Facebook was changed to Meta in the year 2021.