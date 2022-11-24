Meta claims US military link to online propaganda campaign

According to recent reports, Meta’s latest adversarial reports claim that people who are associated with the U.S. military are linked to online propaganda. This is the first campaign to have been shunned by a big company and United States and its allies completely support it. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the campaign

Informing about the campaign and the action taken, Meta wrote, “On Facebook, 39 accounts, 16 pages, and two groups were removed, as well as 26 accounts on Instagram, for violating the platforms’ policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior. This network originated in the United States.”

“It included several clusters of fake accounts on our platforms, some of which were detected and disabled by our automated systems prior to our investigation. The majority of this operation’s posts had little to no engagement from authentic communities,” Meta said in its report.

According to the statements given by Meta, some accounts talked about women’s right alongside criticizing Iran and others disguised themselves as independent news units and took content from different websites and posted it. Various social media apps like Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, etc. were used to pull this off. “Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to individuals associated with the US military,” its report says.