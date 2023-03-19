Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces ire from employees over recent layoffs

According to The Washington Post, during a meeting that included all Meta Platforms employees on Friday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly met with questions and concerns from staff members regarding the company’s recent layoffs. The employees raised issues about the layoffs and expressed doubts about putting their trust in the senior leadership.
When queried about how staff can trust the leadership of the company after two instances of workforce reductions, Mark Zuckerberg responded by stating that he believes the company’s performance and clarity regarding its objectives should be the basis for assessment. He also added that leaders must be permitted to alter their perspectives.
Meta Platforms Inc 2022 financial performance
In 2022 company reported a revenue of $116.6 billion, which is a 1.1% decline from the previous year. It also reported a net income of $23.2 billion, which is a significant decrease of 41% from the previous year. This decrease in net income can be attributed to the increased expenses incurred by the company during the year. The profit margin of Meta Platforms Inc also decreased from 33% in FY 2021 to 20% in FY 2022.