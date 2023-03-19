Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces ire from employees over recent layoffs

When queried about how staff can trust the leadership of the company after two instances of workforce reductions, Mark Zuckerberg responded by stating that he believes the company’s performance and clarity regarding its objectives should be the basis for assessment. He also added that leaders must be permitted to alter their perspectives.

“I would guess that the way people would evaluate whether you trust me and want to work at this company in whether we are succeeding in making progress toward the overall stated goals,” Zuckerberg said in the town hall. He also said that many of these recent happenings at the company are connected to its ability to post results.

During a company-wide meeting in November 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that there was no need for additional job cuts at Meta Platforms. However, on a Friday, he explained why the decision had to be reversed and the layoffs continued. The reason given was the ongoing macroeconomic conditions and the pressure they were putting on the company.

Zuckerberg emphasized the need to increase efficiency in operations as a response to the economic volatility that was expected to persist for some time.