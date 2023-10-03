Meta Proposes €14 Monthly Fee for EU Users Opting Out of Personalized Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the tech giant, is strategically planning to adhere to the strict ad privacy regulations within the European Union. They are considering implementing a subscription-based approach at a monthly cost of $14 for users. The concept revolves around offering European users the choice to subscribe and pay a monthly fee to use Instagram and Facebook without their data being utilized by Meta for targeted advertising. This initiative aims to grant subscribers an ad-free experience.

The suggested monthly subscription fee is projected to start at approximately €10 ($10.50) for desktop users accessing Facebook or Instagram. However, for users on mobile devices, the cost would slightly rise to around $14 due to commissions imposed by Apple and Google’s app stores.

Response of Meta to Evolving EU Regulations and Revenue Challenges

This forthcoming subscription model is expected to be launched in the upcoming months, aligning with the European Union’s rigorous regulations concerning personalized advertising. This strategic move comes after EU regulators mandated Meta to provide users with the ability to opt out of personalized ads based on their platform activity in the preceding year.

However, it’s important to note that the suggested subscription structure is subject to potential modifications, pending a thorough evaluation by EU regulators to ensure alignment with the region’s laws and regulations.

At the heart of Meta’s business model lies the strategy of delivering ads customized to enhance user engagement. However, this fundamental approach has encountered an escalating set of challenges in recent times. A significant disruptor in this realm was Apple’s introduction in 2021 of an opt-out feature for ad-tracking. This move compelled Meta to brace for a substantial expected revenue loss, estimated at a staggering $10 billion.

These envisioned subscription tiers stand as a testament to the shifting landscape shaped by Europe’s stringent regulatory stance. Major tech companies are finding themselves compelled to undertake substantial overhauls within their operations, necessitated by the evolving regulatory environment.

In the month of May, European regulators took a stern stance by imposing a hefty $1.3 billion fine on Meta for breaching established data privacy standards. Simultaneously, Meta made the strategic decision to postpone the launch of Threads, its Twitter alternative, in Europe. This move was in response to the existing uncertainty prevailing in the regulatory landscape within the region.

A spokesperson representing Meta conveyed, “Meta believes in the value of free services which are supported by personalized ads.” They emphasized, “However, we continue to explore options to ensure we comply with evolving regulatory requirements.”

Personalized Ad-Free Experience with a Monthly Fee

