How To Beat The Puppet of the Future in Lies Of P

In the eerie confines of the Venigni puppet factory in the world of Lies of P, you’ll encounter a formidable boss known as the Puppet of the Future. This towering mechanical monstrosity may appear intimidating, but fear not, as it’s not as menacing as it seems. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to defeat this boss with ease. Whether you’re a novice player or someone looking for a straightforward strategy, we’ve got you covered.

The Puppet of the Future stands as a towering presence in Lies of P, serving as an ambient boss within the game. While facing this colossal machine isn’t absolutely necessary, it guards a path that leads to hidden secrets and passages within the facility. Although it may look imposing, the Puppet of the Future is one of the easier bosses in Lies of P, making it a suitable opponent for players still getting their bearings in this Soulslike game. With the right approach, you can emerge victorious without breaking a sweat.

Puppet of the Future Boss Fight

Defying its fearsome appearance, the Puppet of the Future is surprisingly straightforward to defeat. It moves at a sluggish pace, and its attacks are clearly telegraphed, allowing players to anticipate and evade them. However, it’s worth noting that this boss possesses a substantial attack power. Players who haven’t invested in Vitality or equipped any defensive gear may find themselves vulnerable to one-hit kills.

To effectively counter the Puppet of the Future’s attacks, adopt a strategy of staying close to one of its legs. By maintaining this proximity, you’ll provoke the boss to primarily employ stomp attacks. These stomps can be easily avoided by swiftly sprinting to the opposite leg. When the boss raises one of its feet, quickly transition to the other side and resume your attacks. Avoid straying too far from the boss, as doing so may prompt it to swing its massive arms wildly, potentially causing damage with its wrecking balls.

The Puppet of the Future boasts a substantial health pool, particularly for an enemy encountered early in the game. To expedite the battle, consider using specific weapons. The Fulminis Legion Arm, obtained from the Scrapped Watchman boss, is an excellent choice due to its capacity for dealing significant bursts of electric damage. Similarly, the Electric Coil blunt weapon head proves effective against the Puppet of the Future, as it inflicts sustained electric damage compared to other available weapons at this stage.

The battle against the Puppet of the Future doesn’t involve multiple phases; it’s a continuous assault. Your primary strategy should revolve around hitting the boss and promptly retreating when it signals an impending attack. As the boss’s health diminishes, it may introduce more advanced attacks, such as a double foot stomp that covers a wider area. Nevertheless, these attacks remain manageable and can be easily evaded, provided you refrain from becoming overly aggressive with your strikes.

Rewards of Victory

Emerging triumphant in the battle against the Puppet of the Future brings its own set of rewards. Players will receive a valuable piece of Quartz and a chunk of Ergo. However, the true prize of this boss encounter lies in securing safe access to the ladders within the boss arena. This newfound access grants players the opportunity to reach the chest inside, containing the coveted Booster Glaive blade and handle.

Conclusion

In summary, the Puppet of the Future may initially appear daunting, but it is, in fact, one of the easier bosses in Lies of P. By adhering to the simple strategy outlined in this guide, players can confidently take on this mechanical behemoth and emerge victorious. Remember, patience is key, and with the right approach, you’ll conquer the Puppet of the Future and reap the rewards that await within its lair. So gear up, take a deep breath, and embark on your journey to defeat this formidable adversary in Lies of P.