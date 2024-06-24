Meta rolls out Meta AI in India to enhance user experience across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. This new tool aims to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot, and Google’s Gemini. Previously, Meta AI was available in countries such as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Based on Llama 3, the chatbot currently supports only the English language.

Users can interact with Meta AI for various tasks, such as planning a weekend getaway, preparing for an interview, or writing assignments. Additionally, the chatbot can generate images using the “/imagine” command followed by a text prompt. These images will feature a watermark labeled “With AI Imagined” and can be saved or shared across platforms. The official blog post notes that users can ask Meta AI to animate or iterate on these images with friends by modifying the prompt. However, it cannot create images of well-known personalities like Elon Musk, Taylor Swift, or Narendra Modi.

On Facebook, users can request additional information about pictures in their feeds. For instance, upon seeing a photo of the northern lights in Iceland, one could ask Meta AI the best time of year to view the aurora borealis. On Instagram, Meta AI can suggest Reels based on search queries.

Competition and Language Support

As Meta rolls out Meta AI in India, users can expect seamless integration within their favorite social media apps. Unlike other AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta AI operates within existing interfaces, enhancing accessibility and ease of use. However, it currently supports only English, whereas Google’s Gemini AI offers support for multiple Indian languages. This language limitation might influence user preference and adoption in a multilingual country like India.

Meta AI is being rolled out gradually and will soon be available in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger chats, as well as within Instagram and Facebook social feeds. The company states that users can utilize Meta AI for various tasks like restaurant recommendations, general knowledge tips, and assignment assistance, all without leaving the app.

Desktop Access and Meta AI’s Development

To offer innovative features, Meta rolls out Meta AI in India, allowing users to generate images using text prompts. Desktop users can access Meta AI via their web browser on meta.ai, expanding the tool’s availability beyond mobile apps. Meta’s AI development journey began over a decade ago with the establishment of Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR). Rebranded as Meta AI following Facebook Inc.’s transformation into Meta Platforms, the organization launched the Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA), featuring up to 6,500 crore parameters.

Meta Llama 3 was initially unveiled at Meta’s Connect event and first launched in the US and several other countries. Interestingly, Pakistan was prioritized over India in the initial rollout phase, as noted in a Meta newsroom release.

Meta AI’s introduction in India marks a significant step in enhancing user engagement and convenience across Meta’s suite of apps, positioning it as a strong competitor in the AI chatbot market.

Potential Benefits and Limitations

Meta AI is designed to provide seamless assistance within existing app interfaces, eliminating the need for additional downloads. This ease of use could lead to higher adoption rates among users who seek quick and straightforward AI assistance. The chatbot’s capabilities range from planning activities and answering general knowledge questions to generating images and suggesting content. Such versatility can cater to a broad audience, from students needing assignment help to travelers seeking trip recommendations.

The ability to generate and animate images using the “/imagine” command is a notable feature. This can be particularly appealing to creative users who want to visualize their ideas quickly. Additionally, integrating AI to provide more information on social media content, such as details about photos seen on Facebook or suggestions for Reels on Instagram, can enhance user engagement and keep them within the platform longer.

