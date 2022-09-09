Meta Terminates the Team Responsible for Finding Out Potential Harms in its Own Products

According to various reports, Meta suspended the team responsible for finding out potential harms in its own products. Go through the whole article to learn more about this news piece.

About the team’s activities

Meta’s “Responsible Innovation Team,” a group meant to address “potential harms to society” caused by Facebook’s products, is no more. The Wall Street Journal reports that the team was recently “disbanded” though “most” members will stay on with other teams at the company. A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the company was “committed to the team’s goals,” but didn’t provide a reason for the change in strategy.

About the team

As per a blog report written by Magaret Stewart, this team was quite old. The team was made up of engineers as well as people with backgrounds in civil rights and ethics, and advised the company’s product teams on “potential harms across a broad spectrum of societal issues and dilemmas,” she wrote last year. Other teams have also been through reshuffling in the past months primarily the AI team of the company. The company is going through a rough phase and has fired some amount of employees to cut down its costs and deal with the rising inflation.

