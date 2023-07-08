Meta Working on Solution to Allow Threads App Users to Delete Accounts Without Affecting Instagram Profiles

According to a statement given to Insider by a Meta spokesperson, the social media company is actively developing a solution to address concerns regarding the removal of the Threads application and its impact on Instagram profiles. The spokesperson mentioned that Meta is currently “working on” a method that would allow users of Threads to delete their accounts without requiring them to delete their Instagram profiles as well.

In addition to the ongoing efforts to provide a solution for deleting Threads accounts without affecting Instagram profiles, the Meta spokesperson also clarified that users currently have the option to deactivate their Threads profile. This deactivation feature ensures that a user’s posts are not visible to others until they decide to reactivate their account. Importantly, this deactivation process does not have any impact on their Instagram account.

In a post on Threads, Meta’s chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, acknowledged the issue and stated that the company is actively working on resolving it. Bosworth’s response came after writer and actor Dani Fernandez shared a screenshot of the current policy on the platform, encouraging people to request Meta to make changes.

Since its launch, the Threads application, introduced by Meta (previously known as Facebook), has attracted more than 50 million signups, positioning it as a formidable competitor to Twitter.

Users have the option to download the Threads app on their phones and create an account using their Instagram account. During the account setup process, users are provided with the choice to utilize the information available on their Instagram account for their Threads profile. This allows for seamless integration and the utilization of existing information from their Instagram account on Threads.

One of the primary concerns regarding the Threads app is related to its current Supplemental Privacy Policy, which states that “Your Threads profile is part of your Instagram account, and may be deleted at any time by deleting your Instagram account.”