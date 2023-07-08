Top 25 PwC Interview Questions and Answers

If you have a passion for entering the highly competitive realm of accounting and other professional services, it is crucial to equip yourself for interviews at internationally acclaimed companies such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Renowned for its exceptional standards and groundbreaking ideas, PwC stands as a coveted employer within the industry.

What do you know about PwC?

PwC, known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, comprises two firms that provide global professional services. It holds the distinction of being the second largest network of professional services in the world. In addition, PwC is recognized as one of the four major accounting firms globally, alongside Deloitte, KPMG, and EY. The establishment of PwC occurred through the merger of Coopers and Lybrand with Price Waterhouse. The rebranding of the company to the name “PwC” took place in 2010.

What made you want to work for us?

I am truly amazed by the outstanding reputation and innovative practices demonstrated by PwC in the industry. What impresses me the most is their unwavering dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion. Through my experience in software project management, I have gained a profound appreciation for comprehending various perspectives and working collaboratively with others to accomplish shared business objectives. The prospect of joining PwC’s exceptionally skilled and dynamic team makes me enthusiastic.

What else do you know about PwC’s services?

PwC is a company that offers various services to different businesses. They help with tasks like checking financial records, managing taxes, and giving advice. PwC also has specific services for protecting computer systems and investigating crimes. I find PwC’s work in areas like protecting the environment and using technology to improve society very interesting.

Do you have any experience with Power BI?

Over the course of numerous years, I have gained extensive expertise in utilizing cutting-edge data analytics tools like Tableau and Power BI. Within my previous position, I employed these exceptional tools to meticulously analyze extensive datasets and construct dynamic dashboards that offered invaluable insights to our internal users. Notably, in a particular project, we successfully identified the most outstanding products within our company’s inventory.

Tell us about a time when you worked with a team.

Previously, I had the opportunity to collaborate with a cross-functional team tasked with the implementation of a cutting-edge customer relationship management (CRM) system for our organization. My specific role revolved around conducting market research and analyzing customer data, while my colleagues focused on various other aspects of the project. The process of implementation proved to be intricate, presenting challenges such as data migration complications and unforeseen delays in adhering to the project timeline.

Do you have any experience working in a regulatory and compliance-driven environment?

As the leader of a team, I led the implementation of regulations aimed at anti-money laundering (AML) within our organization. This endeavor necessitated collaborating with a diverse range of stakeholders from different departments, such as legal, operations, and IT, to guarantee our complete adherence to the latest regulatory standards. In addition, I played a crucial role in formulating and executing innovative policies and procedures, while also providing comprehensive training to our personnel on the newly introduced requirements.

Are you comfortable doing field work?

I possess great adaptability, making me proficient in handling fieldwork with exceptional competence. During my previous employment, I engaged in extensive fieldwork which I grew to relish. I am equally comfortable managing tasks both within the office and out in the field, as I have acquired valuable experience in both environments.

Why do you think you should be hired?

I possess a deep passion for accounting and have dedicated several years to acquiring relevant experience for this role. Furthermore, I had the opportunity to complete a 3-month internship with your esteemed organization shortly after my graduation, which provided me with valuable insights into your unique processes and corporate culture. This exposure ensures that I will not be starting from scratch. Additionally, I am a quick learner, and adapting to new processes or changes in the workplace will not pose any difficulty for me. I also take great pride in being an exceptional team player.

Are you comfortable with a possible relocation in the future?

I am open to the idea of relocating if I am presented with an opportunity to work at any of your company’s offices. The prospect of such an opportunity has been something I have eagerly anticipated and cannot afford to miss. However, I kindly request a few days to make the necessary arrangements and organize my belongings both at my current residence and my hometown, ensuring a smooth transition during the relocation process.

Tell us about your long term goals.

I have a strong desire to venture into the field of management in the near future. Throughout my career, I have always enjoyed pushing myself and pursuing aspirations that initially seemed like distant dreams. At present, I am fully dedicated to acquiring the necessary experience and skills that will enable me to excel when the time comes for me to apply for a managerial position. Additionally, I have plans to establish a mentorship program aimed at enhancing the skills of young accountants and warmly welcoming them into the industry.

Tell us about your strengths.

One of my notable strengths is being an exceptional team player, a skill I have cultivated since my time in high school. I possess the ability to effectively collaborate with others and engage in cooperative efforts on projects, which I recognize as a crucial requirement here at PwC. Additionally, I excel in negotiation and have played a significant role in securing numerous remarkable deals during my previous employment. I am eager to apply this expertise to contribute positively in my current role.

What are your weaknesses?

I have always encountered difficulty when it comes to handling negative feedback, particularly after investing my utmost effort into a project or situation. I attribute this struggle to my familiarity with receiving positive feedback, which means that even a single negative remark can easily unsettle me. Nevertheless, as previously mentioned, I have been diligently working on improving this aspect, and the progress I have achieved thus far is quite promising. I firmly believe in continuous self-improvement, and I am confident that this issue will eventually cease to exist.

Do you work well under pressure?

Maintaining a composed demeanor under pressure has become second nature to me, as it provides a valuable opportunity to contemplate potential solutions and take decisive action. Pressure can arise from multiple sources, such as an increased workload, and I have learned that effectively prioritizing tasks is the key to managing it effectively. Additionally, this organization places significant emphasis on collaboration, making it easier for me to handle demanding situations. Lastly, I must highlight that pressure serves as a catalyst for bringing out my utmost capabilities.

Do you see any potential challenges in this job?

Based on my research and observations, PwC has gained recognition for maintaining an exceptional working environment in the region. The company places a high value on its employees, supporting their professional growth through skill development and mentorship initiatives. Therefore, I anticipate facing minimal difficulties, except perhaps the inherent pressure that accompanies working at one of the world’s top four accounting firms.

Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?

I have every intention of maintaining a long-term commitment with you, as PwC has always been the firm of my dreams. Hence, I foresee myself remaining here for the next five years, potentially in a different role. Presently, I am keen on developing practical skills that can prove useful in the event of a promising opportunity emerging within PwC. I am fully prepared to exert effort and push myself to ensure my ongoing value to this organization.

According to you, what mindset is ideal for this role?

I strongly believe that maintaining a positive mindset is crucial for all, regardless of their position or career. Positivity proves to be incredibly beneficial when it comes to making decisions and carrying out day-to-day tasks. Personally, I have found that staying positive during times of pressure or high stress enables me to handle such situations more effectively than I initially anticipated. In terms of devising the right approach, I have come to realize the significance of cultivating a sense of tranquility through practice. This sense of calm complements positivity perfectly.

What makes you unique from the other candidates?

I possess extensive expertise in accounting that will prove valuable in this role. Over the course of my career, I have had the privilege of working with various reputable accounting firms, including Deloitte. This invaluable experience has provided me with a clear understanding of what to anticipate in a company of your caliber. Additionally, I had the opportunity to intern at your organization shortly after completing college, which equipped me with practical skills that have greatly contributed to my success in this field.

Tell us about your definition of success.

I typically establish my own objectives at the start of each job or task, surpassing the organization’s default targets. As a result, I gauge my success solely based on whether I achieve my personal goals, regardless of meeting the workplace targets. This approach stems from my passion for pushing boundaries and surpassing my own achievements. My past accomplishments serve as benchmarks for my success.

Tell us how you learnt about a mistake.

During my early days at an auditing firm, I experienced the loss of a significant client due to a lack of consistent communication. It was disheartening because I had believed I had established a strong connection with them, fostering their loyalty. Unfortunately, another company, which maintained constant contact with them, offered them a more enticing arrangement. If only we had maintained regular communication, we could have retained the client. This valuable lesson emphasized the significance of nurturing close relationships with clients through consistent communication and providing incentives.

Tell us about your strategies to resolve a workplace conflict.

I am constantly prepared to address any conflicts that arise during my interactions with fellow team members. Over time, I have come to realize that the most effective approach to handling such conflicts is to address them swiftly before they hinder the team’s overall performance. Whenever I acknowledge that I have either been wronged or at fault, I proactively engage the other party in order to collaborate on finding a resolution, thereby preventing the situation from festering into resentment.

Since you have applied for a managerial position, how do you expect to motivate your subordinates?

Employee motivation plays a crucial role as it is closely tied to achieving success. Hence, it is my standard practice to cultivate a team that is highly motivated. There are several effective strategies to inspire and motivate employees, such as ensuring they have all the necessary resources to excel in their roles, actively listening to their feedback, involving them in matters that directly affect them, and incorporating a touch of extrinsic motivation through incentives.

According to you, what is more important, hard work or smart work?

I strongly advocate for a combination of approaches. A clever individual discovers practical and productive methods for managing multiple tasks, ensuring swift completion without sacrificing quality. Nonetheless, a certain amount of diligent effort is still necessary once efficient and effective strategies have been established, as it contributes to timely execution. Consequently, I typically integrate both hard work and smart work in my approach to fulfilling my responsibilities.

Define a Cross-Functional Audit.

Cross-functional auditing holds significant importance as it typically involves various groups within an organization. Consequently, it takes place when specific professional teams or groups within an organization carry out internal audits to advance the organization’s goals. This practice has gained immense popularity due to its numerous benefits. Primarily, it enables organizations to gain a better understanding of their processes and overall performance. Additionally, it promotes teamwork, fosters the development of leadership skills among employees, and provides cost savings by eliminating the need for external auditors.

Can you tell us about the benefits of Cross-Functional Team Collaboration?

In recent times, cross-functional teams have gained immense popularity due to their numerous advantages. The collaboration between individuals from different functional areas brings forth a multitude of benefits. This collective effort ensures an abundance of innovative ideas, thereby enabling companies to gain deeper insights. Moreover, it fosters employee engagement and facilitates the development of valuable management skills. Additionally, cross-functional teams play a pivotal role in challenging stereotypes and embracing diversity within the workplace.

How will you promote collaboration within your team?

When assembling the team, my approach involves identifying individuals possessing exceptional skill sets and ensuring that only the most suitable candidates are chosen. Furthermore, I have grown to value other effective methods, such as cultivating enduring relationships with stakeholders, investing in high-quality collaboration software, fostering mutually supportive goals, and promoting collaboration across various departments. It is through the implementation of these best practices that I have consistently had the privilege of working with exceptional teams.

Conclusion

PWC is classified among the renowned Big Four accounting companies, alongside KPMG, Deloitte, and EY. It is crucial to recognize that these firms demand more than mere experience. You must demonstrate that you possess the necessary qualifications to be a suitable candidate.

