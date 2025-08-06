MetaMask is reportedly looking to move into the $250 billion stablecoin space with its own USD pegged token, MetaMask USD (mmUSD) offered through Stripe. This proposal—first discovered through a governance proposal on August 5th, 2025—hopes to connect the decentralized wallet ecosystem through MetaMask with the existing financial system through Stripe.

The Proposal: MetaMask and Stripe Collaboration

In the MetaMask community forum, a governance proposal mentioned an intention to release mmUSD as a stablecoin backed by the US dollar. The original post was subsequently removed from public view, however, the shots that indicated the token will be issued through Stripe and have issued an issuance and settlement access chain using the M^0 network.

Under the plan, mmUSD is intended to act as a native base currency within the MetaMask ecosystem—natively integrated across wallets and tools to enhance liquidity and streamline transactions for altcoin use cases.

Why mmUSD Matters: Toward a Native Stablecoin

Stablecoins have grown swiftly, with global circulation now topping $250 billion, versus mere single-digit billions in 2020. More than 20 million blockchain addresses actively transact stablecoins, and U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller recently noted that roughly 99% of stablecoin value is tied to the U.S. dollar—which, in effect, broadens dollar usage, rather than replacing it.

Former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks has also endorsed stablecoins as tools to expand the dollar’s global reach: “Stablecoins can keep the dollar the world’s reserve currency,” he argued.

DeFi Integration: Aave and Beyond

Reports indicate there was a proposal on the Aave Governance Forum on August 5 to include mmUSD in Aave v3 pools on Ethereum and Linea—a move that would integrate the token directly into lending, borrowing, and yield strategies from day one. Although that entry was quickly deleted, it showcased MetaMask’s objective to integrate mmUSD deep in the DeFi stack.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Impact

mmUSD would be going up against established stablecoins (USDC, USDT, DAI) who already have significant liquidity and adoption of their own. Furthermore some critics argue that the collaborative involvement of Stripe would introduce more centralized elements into MetaMask potentially removing its value as a non custodial product.

Clarity on the regulatory path is also super important for this model. While the suggestion of Stripe’s involvement is a credible arguement for compliance, neither MetaMask or Stripe has committed to a reserves model, jurisdiction that it operates in, or timeframe for launch.

Laying the Groundwork: The MetaMask Payment Card

MetaMask has already taken steps toward real-world crypto payments by launching a card in collaboration with Baanx and Mastercard. This card allows users to spend crypto directly from their self custody wallets—no top ups, no extra steps, and no surrender of control to banks or exchanges. The move represents a core Web3 goal: bridging decentralized assets with everyday transactional use without sacrificing personal custody.

Simon Jones, Baanx’s Chief Commercial Officer, described this approach as a new form of “non custodial neobanking,” which enables wallet first payments while preserving autonomy.

Outlook: What’s Next for mmUSD

At present, mmUSD is unconfirmed by both MetaMask and Stripe, but the governance proposal showcases what may be a tipping point in DeFi and Web3 with traditional finance. Whether these ventures are successful depends upon user trust, regulatory navigation, and how mmUSD can differentiate itself from established stablecoin issuers.

If MetaMask can effectively leverage Stripe’s infrastructure and deliver a seamless, stable, ecosystem native currency, mmUSD could become a critical component of web based crypto finance. Yet the path forward will hinge on funding transparency, compliance assurances, and organic adoption within MetaMask’s 30 million plus user base.

Conclusion

MetaMask’s indicative mmUSD stablecoin, potentially tied to Stripe, presents a hybrid of the decentralized wallet space with compliant, scalable payment rails. If all the pieces fall in to place, it may reconfigure how millions are using crypto in DeFi and on a day to day basis. But until MetaMask or Stripe speaks publicly, the industry will watch closely—ever aware that promise must turn into practice to transform stablecoin dynamics in 2025.