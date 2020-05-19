Illumnus secured USD 100K from angel investors

Illumnus, an edtech startup, has now secured INR 75 lakh in the seed funding round from a group of High Net Individuals and angel investors to market and expand its services.

Some of the key investors include the angel investors from UAE, Dubai, said the announcement.

“We are very excited about this. We plan to market and expand our services in four countries by the end of this year with an organic and sustainable growth,” Illumnus founder Akash Deep Singhal said.

“We have already doubled our team bringing A-players to build a scalable SaaS-based LMS platform, which the educational institutions always deserved but never got,” he added.

Illumnus, the Collaborative Learning Management System for the educational institutions was founded

by the IIT Bombay Alumnus Akshay Singhal and Akash Deep from the BITS Pilani.

“Edtech in the business-to-business (B2B) space has seen a lot of investment in recent times from large players like Google and Microsoft as well. However, the solution offered by Illumnus is more end-to-end and provides seamless learning and pupil management capabilities to schools and parents alike,” it said.

