After shelving its earlier plans, Meta Platforms appears to be reigniting its ambition to enter the wearables market. According to a new report by DigiTimes, the social media and tech giant is once again working on a smartwatch — and this time, it could be more powerful, more intelligent, and potentially more disruptive than before. The company is reportedly eyeing a launch around September 2025, aligning with its annual Meta Connect event.

Let’s take a closer look at what we know so far.

A Comeback in the Making

Meta’s smartwatch ambitions first made headlines in 2021 under the codename “Milan.” At the time, the device was being developed by Meta’s Reality Labs division, and excitement buzzed around its potential to merge wearable tech with social connectivity.

But the original project hit roadblocks — especially related to its built-in camera system, which reportedly interfered with the neural interface technology Meta was exploring. The watch was ultimately scrapped in mid-2022, seemingly relegating the idea to the company’s long list of experimental tech that never saw daylight.

Now, two years later, Meta appears ready to make another attempt — this time with some serious upgrades.

What the New Report Reveals

The DigiTimes report suggests that the revived smartwatch project is now back on track, with Chinese electronics manufacturer Huaqin Technology likely serving as Meta’s hardware partner. This signals a more mature, hardware-focused approach, possibly reducing the risk of delays or technical shortcomings that plagued earlier prototypes.

Though official specs haven’t been confirmed, the new version of the Meta smartwatch is expected to come with:

Built-in cameras , possibly a continuation of the earlier dual-camera concept (5MP front, 10MP rear)

AI capabilities , aligning with Meta’s broader focus on integrating artificial intelligence into consumer products

A potential neural interface system that can translate subtle wrist movements into commands

Compatibility with Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses, positioning the watch as part of a larger wearable ecosystem

The 2025 launch would line up neatly with Meta Connect, scheduled for September 17–18, although it remains unclear if the company plans to unveil the device at this year’s edition of the event.

A Second Attempt: Learning from Milan

The original “Milan” prototype revealed in 2022 hinted at a bold vision. It featured a curved-edge display, dual physical buttons, and the ability to capture photos or videos — a feature not yet widely adopted in the smartwatch segment.

However, the integration of a second camera was said to interfere with the wrist-based neural signal detection system. This problem, among others, reportedly led to internal friction and eventually caused the project’s cancellation.

By revisiting the idea now — with more mature AI models, stronger hardware partnerships, and possibly a refined design approach — Meta could overcome earlier challenges and bring to market a device that blends utility with novelty.

Challenging Apple and Samsung

Should Meta succeed in launching the smartwatch next year, it would be entering a fiercely competitive space dominated by Apple’s Watch series and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup. But Meta might carve out a niche by focusing on camera-first features, AI integration, and deeper interaction with the Meta ecosystem — especially its smart glasses and future AR/VR devices.

The idea of a wrist device that understands gestures, captures moments, and integrates seamlessly with smart eyewear and neural interfaces sounds futuristic — but with Meta’s resources and recent AI focus, it may not be far-fetched.

Still a Big “If”

It’s important to note that Meta hasn’t officially confirmed any specifications, launch date, or even the existence of the project in its current form. As with many of Meta’s Reality Labs efforts — from AR glasses to brain-computer interfaces — things can remain fluid and change quickly.

For now, the speculation surrounding a Meta smartwatch adds another layer of intrigue to the company’s evolving hardware strategy. If it does arrive in 2025, it could be one of the most talked-about wearables in years — and perhaps the beginning of Meta’s next big leap.

Meta Watch in 2025?

Only time will tell. But if history — and Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the metaverse — are any indication, Meta is unlikely to abandon this wrist-sized dream so easily.