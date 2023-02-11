Metroid Prime Remastered Was Developed by Multiple Studios

Metroid Prime Remastered has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch, and fans of the classic game are overjoyed at the opportunity to experience it once again with updated visuals and gameplay mechanics. Originally released in 2002, Metroid Prime quickly became a beloved classic among gamers, with over 2.2 million copies sold worldwide. The game also spawned two direct sequels and several spin-offs, further solidifying its place in gaming history.

The remaster of Metroid Prime was primarily developed by Retro Studios, the original developer of the game, but several other studios also contributed to its development. This includes Iron Galaxy Studio, best known for its work on the Switch version of Skyrim, Diablo 3, and Overwatch. While the remaster doesn’t credit the original developers outside of a general credit to the teams that worked on it, the game remains faithful to the original, offering a modernized version of a classic that is sure to delight both new and returning players.

The release of Metroid Prime Remastered has also raised questions about the status of the fourth Metroid Prime game, which has been in development since 2017. The project was handed over to Retro Studios in 2019, but as of May 2022, the company was still posting job listings for the game, indicating that it is still in development. However, the success of the remastered game could potentially signal that Retro Studios is gearing up to unveil the fourth game soon, which is exciting news for fans of the series.

The remastered version of the game has received high critical acclaim, with a 96 score on Metacritic and a 9.5 user score. Some fans may have been disappointed that it wasn’t a full trilogy release, but the success of the remaster demonstrates that there is still a strong demand for the first game in the series. It’s clear that Metroid Prime remains a beloved classic among gamers, and this remaster offers a chance for players to experience the game in a whole new way.

Metroid Prime Remastered is currently available for digital download on the Nintendo Switch, with physical copies set to be released on February 22nd. It’s a must-play for fans of the series and an excellent opportunity for new players to experience the game for the first time. With the success of the remastered game, fans can only hope that this signals more Metroid Prime games to come in the future, and the release of the highly anticipated fourth game will surely be a major event in the gaming world. Until then, Metroid Prime Remastered offers a chance to relive the classic that started it all.