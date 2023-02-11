Sony May Be Hosting A PlayStation Showcase This Summer

Video game journalist and insider Jeff Grubb has hinted at the possibility of a PlayStation Showcase being held by Sony sometime before E3 2023. According to Grubb, Sony may choose to skip hosting a conference at E3 in June at the LA Convention Center in favor of the showcase. This news follows Grubb’s confirmation of rumors that a PlayStation State of Play stream will take place in March 2023. He advised gamers to manage their expectations for the low-key event.

During episode 287 of his Game Mess Decides podcast, Grubb suggested that the State of Play stream may air in February, but he was more convinced it would take place in early March. This would align with the launch of the PSVR 2 at the end of February, as the State of Play broadcast could showcase upcoming PSVR 2 titles.

The prospect of a VR-focused State of Play stream is intriguing, but the possibility of a PlayStation Showcase being broadcast in place of an E3 conference is even more fascinating. Most gamers expected Sony to host something like this closer to the end of the year, but the timing suggests that friendly competition may be involved.

Assuming this showcase is Sony’s replacement for an E3 appearance, it has the potential to showcase exciting game releases. The company’s biggest 2023 exclusive, Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, may feature prominently and will be released in the Fall of 2023. Although the game has been confirmed for release this year, a specific release date has yet to be revealed. The Showcase could be the perfect time for Sony to make that announcement. Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game launched in September 2018 and sold well. Sony could be hoping for the same success with Spider-Man 2, possibly releasing it in September 2023.

If this is how things play out, then a June Showcase featuring a deep dive into the game’s features in anticipation of its upcoming release would make a lot of sense. However, Sony has yet to make any official announcement regarding the rumored State of Play or the Showcase at the time of writing.

As Sony continues to remain tight-lipped on these rumors, gamers can only speculate on what they might see in the coming months. Nonetheless, the prospect of a PlayStation Showcase and State of Play stream featuring exciting games is enough to get any gamer excited. We will have to wait and see how these rumors develop in the coming weeks and months.