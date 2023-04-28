Michael Saylor says Argentines need bitcoin despite criticisms of volatility

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor has been making headlines once again, this time for his comments saying that Argentines need Bitcoin during an interview with a local news outlet. Saylor, who has become known for his bullish stance on cryptocurrency, suggested that Argentines should invest in Bitcoin in order to protect their savings from inflation.

Saylor’s comments on Bitcoin as an inflation hedge for Argentines

“You need bitcoin if you’re living in Argentina,” Saylor said. “You need it, because your currency is going to be inflated away, and your savings are going to be destroyed.”

Michael Saylor says Argentines need Bitcoin comments come at a time when the Argentine peso has been facing significant devaluation due to high inflation rates. According to the country’s central bank, inflation reached 40.3% in 2020, the highest level since 2002. As a result, many Argentines have been seeking ways to protect their savings from losing value.

Bitcoin has long been touted as a potential hedge against inflation, as its supply is limited and cannot be manipulated by governments or central banks. However, the cryptocurrency has also been criticized for its volatility, with prices sometimes fluctuating wildly in short periods of time.

Inflation in Argentina and the Search for a Store of value

Critics of Bitcoin argue that its volatility makes it a risky investment, particularly for those with limited financial means. However, Saylor contends that Bitcoin’s long-term potential far outweighs its short-term risks.

“bitcoin has been volatile for 10 years, but it’s also appreciated by 200% or more every year for 10 years,” Saylor said. “So if you’re looking at it on an annualized basis, it’s the best-performing asset in the history of the world.”

Michael Saylor says Argentines need Bitcoin comments have drawn mixed reactions from the cryptocurrency community. Some have praised him for his advocacy of Bitcoin, while others have criticized his apparent disregard for the risks associated with the cryptocurrency.

Criticisms of Bitcoin’s Volatility as a risky investment

“Bitcoin is a speculative asset, and while it may have potential as a long-term investment, it’s not appropriate for everyone,” said one critic, who asked to remain anonymous. “People need to be aware of the risks and make informed decisions based on their individual circumstances.”

Critics of Bitcoin argue that its volatility makes it a risky investment, particularly for those with limited financial means. They contend that while Bitcoin may have potential as a long-term investment, its short-term risks cannot be ignored. The price of Bitcoin has been known to fluctuate wildly in short periods of time, making it difficult to predict its value. Critics argue that this volatility can result in significant losses for investors who may not have the financial resources to weather sudden market fluctuations.

Mixed reactions to Saylor’s advocacy of Bitcoin

Despite the criticism, Saylor’s message appears to be resonating with some Argentines. Local media reports suggest that interest in Bitcoin has surged in recent months, with many people looking to buy the cryptocurrency as a means of protecting their savings.

For his part, Saylor remains convinced that Bitcoin is the best option for those looking to protect their wealth from inflation. “If you want to protect your savings, you need a store of value that’s not going to be inflated away,” Saylor said. “bitcoin is the best store of value that’s ever been invented.”

Whether or not Argentines will heed Michael Saylor’s says Argentines need Bitcoin and invest in Bitcoin remains to be seen. But with inflation rates showing no signs of slowing down, it’s clear that many are looking for ways to protect their savings from losing value. And for some, bitcoin may be the answer they’ve been looking for.

