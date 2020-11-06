Micromax IN 1b and Note 1 bring stock android and guaranteed updates

Micromax is not the first name that comes to mind when speaking about great smartphones. But, the brand has surprised us pleasantly with the recent launch of IN smartphones. The Micromax IN 1b and Note 1 bring great hardware and software for the price. These devices are a worthy competitor to the value for money Xiaomi and Realme devices and even offer features that other brands don’t.

Micromax IN 1b and Note 1 specifications and price

The Micromax IN 1b comes with a powerful G35 chipset and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the price, the G35 offers powerful performance and is backed by the huge 5000 mAh battery and 10-watt charging. On the display front, the device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a notch up the top.

Speaking about the cameras, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-Mp primary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-Mp shooter. Some other important specs in the device are the 3.5mm headphone jack, type-c port and rear fingerprint scanner. The IN 1b is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2gb RAM variant and Rs 7,999 for the 4gb RAM variant.

Now speaking about the big brother of the IN 1b, Note 1 is powered by a Mediatek G85 chipset. On the display front, it has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a punch-hole to the centre. A big battery backs the great display and powerful processor. Like the IN 1b, Note 1 also has a 5000 mAh cell but supports 18-watts fast charging through the type-c port.

The cameras of Note 1 are also a massive upgrade from the IN 1b. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48-Mp primary, 5-MP ultrawide and 2-Mp macro and depth sensors. There are two variants of the device 4Gb RAM and 64Gb storage priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4Gb RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 12,499.

What makes these phones different from Xiaomi and Realme?

Xiaomi and Realme make great devices, but there are some major problems that they have. Firstly, the ad problem, I personally haven’t used Realme, so I don’t know how bad it is for Realme devices, but Xioami fills the devices with ads. This is something no one likes, and since Micromax is offering a stock Android experience with no ads and bloatware, it is bound to do well.

Other than that, Micromax is also offering 2 years guaranteed android update that no brand at this price offers. There are also many other subtle things that they have done, making them stand out. For example, offering a type-c port and fingerprint scanner in the Rs 6,999 budget IN 1b device. All in all, Micromax has done a great job and is expect the Micromax IN 1b and Note 1 to sell well.

