Microsoft Accuses FTC Of Violating The Constitution

Microsoft accuses the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of violating its Fifth Amendment due process rights in blocking its attempt to acquire Activision-Blizzard, one of the largest game development and publishing companies in the world. Microsoft added that the FTC had violated Microsoft’s right to equal protection under the Fifth Amendment.

The Federal Trade Commission filed the suit earlier this month seeking to block its attempt to acquire Activision-Blizzard, alleging the $69 billion deal, the largest in video-game history they think it would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors in its Xbox gaming console, Microsofts subscription-gaming business, and its cloud-gaming operations. In defending itself from the FTC’s suit, Microsoft’s legal counsel has compiled a lengthy document outlining Microsoft’s issues with the suit.

In its complaint, released today, the FTC pointed out Microsoft Corp’s track record of buying up and using valuable game content to stifle competition with competing consoles, including its purchase of ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, a prominent game developer. The suit argues that, by limiting access to certain games, Activision Blizzard’s purchase of Microsoft would suppress competition. Microsoft’s response further claims that Microsoft’s success in the cloud and subscription sectors generating revenue of several billion dollars, built upon the network of studios in Xbox and relationships with other video game publishers would not affect competitors developing their own services.

The Federal Trade Commissions suit says Microsoft promised the European Commission that Microsoft had no incentive to stop people playing games from ZeniMax, the gaming publisher that Microsoft acquired in 2021, on non-Xbox consoles, but once the EU Commission approved the ZeniMax deal, the company said it was going to make certain ZeniMax games exclusive.