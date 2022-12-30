Switch Pro Was Real But Ended Up Being Canceled

Many Nintendo fans are hoping that the new Switch Pro will be announced at the end of the year. A strange thing happened last year when Nintendo announced new Switch hardware was coming to market. According to John Linneman of Digital Foundry, Nintendo was planning an updated Switch Pro to release in mid-generation. In a new podcast, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman stated multiple developers confirmed a mid-generation update for Switch was once planned, but Nintendo decided to switch its focus towards making a truly new console instead. John Linneman says that he has spoken with multiple developers who have revealed that a mid-generation Switch was planned at some point, but that console is not happening anymore.

After almost six years in the market, Switch continues to do pretty well for Nintendo, and it is just a matter of time until Nintendo draws the curtain back on a proper new console. Despite being one of the most beloved game consoles of all time, Switch could still be haunted by Wii Us failings, as it was released in the wake of the Wiis massive success. According to Jon Linneman at Digital Foundry Digital Foundry, in a Q&A with The Outlet about the end-of-year uses, its discussions with developers indicated that, although a Switch Pro exists, a stronger sequel to Nintendos hybrid portable was shelved for future plans.