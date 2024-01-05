In order to resolve “annoying and uncool” account bans that may occur when nude Baldur’s Gate 3 film is uploaded to Xbox servers, developer Larian is collaborating with Microsoft. All of this began over the weekend when Reddit member Daddy-Vegas alerted other players of Baldur’s Gate 3 to the dangers of recording specific scenes in Larian’s acclaimed role-playing game. “Some naked camp time fun” was captured by the Redditor, who intended to show their brother. The video was then immediately uploaded to Xbox’s servers.

The content is deleted and the player’s profile is “temporarily prohibited from sharing additional imagery (typically for 24 hours)” if Xbox finds imagery that it considers inappropriate. Additionally, because Daddy-Vegas contained the previously described nudity in each of their films, they were banned from the platform and had their account suspended for a year. Since then, they have filed an appeal against their ban, and earlier this week, a Redditor revealed that their attempt was successful.

It appears that knowledge of Daddy-Vegas’ temporary suspension has now returned to the Baldur’s Gate 3 crew. Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian, stated earlier this week that the company had “heard the reports” of certain players experiencing problems with their accounts following the uploading of video from their gameplay sessions. Douse said Larian was “in discussion with Microsoft” at the moment over this matter. Douse wrote, “We’re looking into it.” “Annoying and uncool.”

Controversy Erupts as Twitch Bans Users for Nude Scenes in Baldur's Gate 3, While Xbox Accounts Face Consequences Over Sexy Gameplay Content

Daddy-Vegas said that before the hammer dropped, he was neither informed of the approaching ban nor given the opportunity to take down the problematic films.

“I recorded the clips to download and send to my brother, playing it for laughs saying ‘Well, I think I know a couple reasons BG3 won GOTY…’ and sent him a clip of a cut scene in camp,” they said. “However, every character—including mine—was nude, showcasing the tremendous mobility or’sausage physics’ of the game.

This is not a brand-new concept. The “hide clothes” feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 astonished many Twitch viewers when they learned that it actually meant to hide every article of clothing. The game premiered in August 2023. However, as we pointed out at the time, Twitch permits a little amount of in-game nudity (obviously not the other sort) during regular gaming, and it doesn’t seem like any suspensions were brought about by the sudden flashes. Naturally, although a ban from Twitch is unpleasant, it won’t prevent you from playing other online games the way a ban from an Xbox account would.

