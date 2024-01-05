Tesla’s Cybertruck has recently been put through a real-world range test, and the results have not been able to match the EV giant’s promises. The test, conducted independently, revealed that the Cybertruck’s actual range is notably less than what was initially claimed by Tesla and the estimated range provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In the test, the Cybertruck, a Dual Motor Founders Series model with 20-inch wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tires, managed to cover only 254 miles (409 km) on a full charge. This figure falls 21% short of the expected 318 miles (511 km) range. Such a discrepancy is not just a minor variation but a substantial shortfall that could impact the vehicle’s appeal, particularly for those considering it for long-distance travel or heavy-duty use.

The conditions under which the test was conducted are worth noting. It took place in the early morning hours on a highway, a setting chosen to reduce the impact of traffic on the vehicle’s performance. The test began with a fully charged battery, and the vehicle was driven continuously until the battery was completely drained.

The temperature during the test was 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7°C), and the vehicle was driven at an average speed of approximately 70 mph (112 km/h). These factors, especially the lower temperature and consistent high-speed driving, are known to influence the efficiency of electric vehicles. However, the extent of the range reduction observed in this test raises questions about the vehicle’s efficiency under various driving conditions.

When Tesla first introduced the Cybertruck, it was presented as a groundbreaking addition to the electric vehicle market. The vehicle was touted for its exceptional performance, futuristic design, and robust features. The initial price point, which has since increased, along with the promised range and capabilities, positioned the Cybertruck as a competitive option in the electric pickup segment.

The specifications of the Cybertruck are indeed impressive. The vehicle boasts advanced features like steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering, and an adaptive air suspension system. Its exoskeleton, made from ultra-hard stainless steel, promises durability and strength. The interior is designed to be both rugged and comfortable, with a large control screen and additional features for passenger convenience.

However, the recent real-world range test results have brought a new perspective to these claims. The base model, initially promised at around $40,000, has seen a price increase to $60,990. The all-wheel-drive version, priced at $79,990, promises a range of 340 miles and a 0-to-60 mph acceleration in 4.1 seconds. The top-tier model, the Cyberbeast, at $99,990, boasts a range of 320 miles, a top speed of 130 mph, and a 0-to-60 acceleration of 2.6 seconds but the test results show something else.

This revelation is particularly important for potential buyers and the electric vehicle market as a whole. Range is a crucial factor for electric vehicles, influencing their practicality, usability, and appeal. For a vehicle like the Cybertruck, which is designed to be both a performance vehicle and a functional pickup, meeting range expectations is essential.

This gap raises important questions about the vehicle’s efficiency and reliability, especially under varying driving conditions. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow and evolve, the performance of vehicles like the Cybertruck in real-world conditions will be a key factor in their success and consumer adoption.