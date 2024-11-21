Microsoft has unveiled its exciting lineup of games joining Xbox Game Pass, offering something for every kind of gamer, from the most awaited AAA titles to indie gems. The new arrivals, spanning across Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S, will keep subscribers entertained well into the end of November.

Day One Launches: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

November 19 marked a big day for Game Pass subscribers, with the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Available on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S, this first-party day one release from Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studios takes players to new heights, literally and figuratively. The highly anticipated game offers a more immersive experience, building on its predecessors’ groundbreaking visuals and realistic flight dynamics.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from GSC Game World also arrived on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on November 20, adding another day one release to the Game Pass roster. This long-awaited survival horror game immerses players in the post-apocalyptic world of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Known for its atmospheric and tense gameplay, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 promises to be a highlight for Game Pass Ultimate and PC subscribers.

Indie Hits and Casual Fun

If you’re in the mood for something more casual or whimsical, Little Kitty, Big City launches on Console on November 20 as part of Game Pass Standard. It’s already available for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass users. In this adorable adventure, players take on the role of a curious kitty exploring an open-world city, solving puzzles, and meeting quirky characters. It’s the perfect pick-me-up for fans of lighthearted, fun-filled games.

On the same day, PlateUp! also makes its way to Game Pass Standard on Console. This chaotic, fast-paced cooking simulator allows players to work together to serve up meals in increasingly difficult environments. If you’re looking for a game that tests your teamwork and time-management skills, PlateUp! has you covered.

Upcoming Titles: Nine Sols and Aliens: Dark Descent

Looking ahead, Nine Sols will be available on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on November 26. This hand-drawn 2D action-platformer draws inspiration from Sekiro with its deflection-based combat system. Set in a beautifully crafted world, Nine Sols promises to captivate fans of challenging gameplay and rich lore.

Another major title arriving on November 27 is Aliens: Dark Descent, which will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC. Players will command a squad of Colonial Marines in a mission to stop a Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. The game, which blends survival horror and real-time strategy, has already garnered attention for its tension-filled gameplay. However, early reviews suggest that some technical bugs might hold it back from reaching its full potential. Still, it’s bound to be a thrilling experience for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Farewell to Games Leaving Game Pass

As always, with new arrivals, there are also games making their exit from Xbox Game Pass. On November 30, subscribers will say goodbye to several titles, including:

Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Coral Island (PC)

(PC) Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Remnant: From The Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Rollerdrome (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC)

(PC) While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of a 20% discount to purchase these games before they leave the service, ensuring they can keep them in their library for the long haul.

A Month of Exciting Additions

With these exciting new titles and a few goodbyes, November is shaping up to be a fantastic month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Whether you’re a fan of flight simulators, post-apocalyptic survival, or casual indie games, there’s something for everyone this month. Keep an eye on the Game Pass app to stay updated on new arrivals and departing games as the month progresses.