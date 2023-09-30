Microsoft Attempts to Persuade Apple in Bing Purchase, But No Deal Reached

In the year 2020, high-ranking officials from technology giants Microsoft and Apple engaged in a significant meeting concerning the potential sale of Bing, as reported by Bloomberg. This gathering, while noteworthy, remained primarily in the exploratory phase, signaling that Apple’s upper echelons, with notable figures such as Eddy Cue participating, didn’t heavily pursue the notion.

Recent developments in an ongoing antitrust case led by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against Google shed light on Apple’s stance regarding iPhone search engine options. It was revealed that Apple never seriously contemplated replacing Google as the primary search engine. Instead, Microsoft believed that Apple mentioned this prospect to leverage better terms with Google and secure its existing position in the partnership. Mikhail Parakhin, a representative of Microsoft, underscored during a session at the US District Court, “It is widely known that Apple gains more financial benefit from Bing’s presence than Bing itself does.”

Bloomberg’s latest report affirmed that the enduring partnership between Apple and Google played a pivotal role in preserving the established status quo. Apple harbored reservations about Bing’s capacity to compete with Google concerning both quality and capabilities. This perspective resonated with Eddy Cue’s assertion that there was no credible alternative to Google when the initial deal was struck. Over the subsequent years, no comparable contender emerged, reinforcing Apple’s stance.

The Apple-Google Partnership’s Impact on Search Engine Dominance

Bloomberg’s most recent report affirms that the Apple-Google partnership played a pivotal role in maintaining the status quo. Apple had reservations about Bing’s ability to compete with Google in terms of quality and capabilities, aligning with Cue’s statement that there wasn’t a credible alternative to Google when the deal was initially established. Even after many years, a comparable contender has not emerged.

It’s estimated that Apple rakes in over $20 billion annually through this agreement, solidifying Google’s position as the default search engine for iOS and iPadOS. The CEO of DuckDuckGo, a privacy-centric search product, recently mentioned that changing the default search engine on iPhones involves “too many steps.” In reality, it’s a relatively simple process, requiring just a few taps in the settings menu. However, this underscores how infrequently most users deviate from the default option.

It’s evident that Bing has had its fair share of opportunities in the competitive realm of search engines. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shed light on this, highlighting that Microsoft’s search engine was the default choice for Siri and Spotlight searches over a span of several years, commencing with the release of iOS 7. For a while, some industry observers viewed this integration as a precursor to a more substantial shift in the landscape of search preferences. However, Apple ultimately opted to maintain the status quo, ensuring Safari continued to offer the expected Google search results.

Microsoft and Apple’s Bing Negotiation: Examining Apple’s Reluctance and the Google Partnership Dynamics

