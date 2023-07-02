Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives backlash from employees for increasing profits by salary reduction

Tech behemoth Microsoft laid off around 10,000 employees in 2023 and has stalled pay raises. In spite of facing a lot of challenges, the company headed by Satya Nadella has achieved a value of $2.5 trillion. The company’s stock is close to reaching an all-time high. The CEO of Microsoft’s – – posted a message on the companies internal message boards to express his thanks to employees. He thanked the workforce for their consistent hard work and acknowledged their creative and innovative contributions in the year. He laid emphasis that the efforts of employees have not only made it a landmark year for the tech giants but also for their customers, partners, and communities all around the globe as well as persuaded everyone to stay connected with the company‘s mission and culture. He concluded by expressing optimism for the subsequent year.

He addressed an audience of approximately 200,000 individuals with his message and garnered positive response with numerous upvotes. Nearly 130 individuals commented on the message, and almost half of them shared positive sentiments. Although, there were also several employees who reacted sourly to the message. According to the reports, there were also some employees who didn’t react optimistically to Nadella is thank you note. An employee’s message that received around 250 upvotes that said that showing gratitude must be accompanied by unfreezing the pay raises of employees. The employee further went on to criticise senior leaders, who according to him, were responsible for salary decisions – he also laid emphasis on their significant wealth.

In another message, that was seconded by more than hundred votes, underlines that meanwhile the employees were bearing pay cuts and the company, with its top leadership, was achieving record-breaking profits. “Here employees take pay cuts as a company and leadership make record profits. It’s not right, no other way to look at it.”

Yet another employee, explained working extended hours while their wages remained stagnant, and health care continued to increase irrespective of the expressed discontent by employees. He said, “I wonder whether record profits come from? For myself, I don’t feel privileged at all for working here.”

The employees also conveyed sheer discontent over the feeling of not being privileged in spite of the dedication towards the company.

The satisfaction expressed by the Microsoft workforce In retaliation to the customary year ends thank you note underlines the prevalence of low morale and confidence within employees. A latest internal survey also revealed that a large number of Microsoft’s employees would like to leave for a comparable job opportunity somewhere else.

According to a report by the insider, Nadella boasted the company’s accomplishments on the last day of the company’s 2023 fiscal year. In the post Nadella said, “As we approach the end of FY 23, I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone working hard across the company for a strong close. The innovation and creativity you continue to show have made this a landmark year not just for Microsoft, but for our customers, partners, and communities around the world.”

Shares of Microsoft’s have surged to an all-time high this year – mainly due to investor optimism over its investment in chat GPT creator open AI. The stock value is more than 42% since January.

Comments

comments