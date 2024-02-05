Rumors that Microsoft plans to distribute many first-party titles, including Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush, to competing platforms have been circulating for a few weeks now. Among the games on that list is Starfield from Bethesda Game Studio, according to our sources, who have wanted to remain nameless since they were not authorized to discuss corporate intentions. Starfield was the greatest Bethesda game launch ever, topping 6 million players in just one week after its August 2023 debut. The game was received quite well, despite the story that is currently available online. It appears that Betheda’s most recent role-playing game is going to be available on a brand-new platform for Microsoft to release called PlayStation 5.

Shattered Space Expansion

The “Shattered Space” expansion for Xbox and PC, which was previously announced and is expected to appear later this year, is scheduled to be released later this year. Based on insider information, Microsoft is reportedly aiming to publish Starfield for PlayStation 5. Another thing that has fueled the flames is that we have learned that Microsoft has increased its funding for PlayStation 5 development kits to assist ongoing efforts.

According to the rumors that have already surfaced, Microsoft has drastically changed its approach to releasing first-party games to rival console systems. There has, however, reportedly been intense internal discussion over this new course of action. At the Xbox and Bethesda Games Studios summer presentation in 2021, President of Xbox Sarah Bond stated that the exclusive Starfield will only be available on the PlayStation 5. This release goes against her comments.

Sarah Bond, President of Xbox at Microsoft

“It is awesome to share with you for the very first time one of the most anticipated games in the world, from Todd Howard and the team at Bethesda Game Studios – a groundbreaking game, and yes – it’s exclusive.”

Our sources claim that senior Microsoft leadership has discussed the advantages and disadvantages of releasing more of their proprietary software elsewhere. While not everyone is happy with the choice, recovering the money that could have been “left on the table” by releasing elsewhere has probably prevailed. Hi-Fi Rush is expected to launch on competing platforms in the first quarter of this year, according to sources, and this month is when Microsoft is expected to make a more formal statement about the new approach.

About the Game

Action role-playing game Starfield was created by Bethesda Game Studios and released by Bethesda Softworks in 2023. The player character in the game accompanies a team of space explorers who have to travel to different parts of the cosmos to obtain enigmatic treasures. A region within the Milky Way galaxy serves as the game’s open world, and it contains both real and made-up planetary systems.

Starfield is the first new IP that Bethesda has created in 25 years and is set in a space-themed environment. Todd Howard, the director, compared it to Skyrim in space. It used the same Creation Engine as Bethesda’s earlier games but with significant modifications made to allow for the procedural generation technique. After Fallout 4 was released in 2015, the game’s active development began.