Microsoft Internal Memo Encourages Managers to Emphasize Individual Growth Opportunities Over Budget Constraints for Pay Raises

Microsoft employees had already anticipated disappointing salary increases. Earlier this year, the CEO of the tech giant, Satya Nadella, sent out a company-wide email cautioning employees about salary freezes and reductions in the bonus allocation. However, even with prior communication about these cost-cutting measures, employees who inquire about how these budget cuts have affected their performance evaluations will now receive evasive responses.

Insider has obtained leaked guidance indicating that managers are being instructed to avoid addressing such inquiries, citing the preservation of company culture as the reason.

The Guidance reportedly states, “It’s natural for employees to ask questions about budget given the decisions shared in Satya’s email,” the guidance reportedly states. “However, it’s most important to focus discussions with direct reports on their impact for the past fiscal year and directly tie it to their rewards.”

Managers must refrain from citing budget cuts as the sole “rationale” behind compensation determinations for individual staff members. Instead, they should underscore that the employee’s personal “influence” is the decisive factor in shaping their “recognition.”

“Using budgets or factors besides the employee’s impact as an explanation for an employee’s rewards will erode trust and confidence within your team,” the guideline advises. “Reinforce that every year offers a unique opportunity for impact, and we increase our high expectations, regardless of our budget.”

Microsoft did not provide a response when contacted by Fortune for commentary.

Impact on Employee Compensation and Rewards Strategy

The most recent guidance provided to Microsoft managers acknowledges the connection between this year’s below-average pay review and the company’s budget cuts. This situation arose even though the annual review cycle commenced in April, including performance evaluations, and just in May, CEO Nadella informed the employees that, due to the prevailing economic conditions, there would be no wage increases for full-time staff this year.

Normally, by August, Microsoft employees receive information about how their performance impacts their compensation, with the changes taking effect in September. However, for the current year, not only will most employees experience stagnant salaries, but their bonuses are also expected to be noticeably smaller. In his email, Nadella warned that the company would not be as generous with overfunding bonuses and stock awards as it was in the previous year. This indicates a reduction in the budget allocated for bonuses and stock awards.

Nadella wrote, “As a senior leadership team, we don’t take this decision lightly, having considered it over several months, and believe it is necessary to prepare the company for long-term success.”

In a confidential email that surfaced in May, Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s Chief People Officer, communicated a notable shift in the company’s approach to allocating rewards. According to reports, Hogan advised managers to exercise restraint in granting “exceptional rewards,” urging them to consider a more tempered distribution of such benefits.

In her internal communication, Hogan elaborated that the distribution of these extraordinary rewards would be more selective than in previous instances. She emphasized that a smaller proportion of employees would be eligible for these remarkable incentives. At the same time, a larger segment of the workforce would find themselves positioned within the mid-range spectrum of rewards.

Compensation Strategy and Employee Perspective of Microsoft

Around the same time, Christopher Capossela, the Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, addressed a sense of discontent among employees disappointed by the absence of salary raises. In response, Capossela provided a different perspective on the matter. He suggested that employees seeking avenues to enhance their compensation should focus on driving the company’s stock value upward. As part of his message, he noted his experience capitalizing on the company’s stock, having recently sold stocks amounting to $4.4 million.

The disclosure of these internal emails sheds light on Microsoft’s evolving compensation strategy and how it’s being perceived within the organization. The messages reflect a pragmatic approach to allocating rewards, possibly signalling an alignment with the company’s broader financial goals and market trends. Furthermore, Capossela’s advice highlights the potential impact employees can have on their own financial outcomes by contributing to the company’s overall success.

It’s important to note that while these communications provide insight into Microsoft’s internal dynamics, they also underscore the delicate balance that companies often navigate between employee expectations, financial realities, and long-term growth objectives.

