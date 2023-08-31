Samsung Galaxy S23 FE & Tab S9 FE New Leaks are Out

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, a premium smartphone with a low price tag, has been making its way to the top of the news since some incredible leaks and rumors started to circulate.

Thanks to the renowned tipster Max Jambor, who came up with some more trustworthy leaks sharing the recent update about the South Korean phone manufacturer’s plans to bring their new FE lineup of affordable premium flagships, we have additional leaks indicating that we will be getting to see new tablets inspired by the premium S series tablets called the Tab S9 FE to launch alongside.

If you have been eagerly anticipating and have been waiting a while to get your hands on this new FE array of smartphones, then we have everything you require right here.

Latest Leaks on Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Tab S9 FE

Max Jambor, a reputable tipster, recently revealed that the South Korean giant Samsung has plans to reveal not one but two new Fan Edition devices.

Not only that but these new phones will actually be launched alongside the other IoT-based devices as well. This is amazing news given the abundance of leaks that have already surfaced.

Additionally, he clarified the speculations that Samsung would unveil their new FE phones during the Internationale Funk Ausstellung 2023 (IFA), stating that this would not be the case.

Samsungs #GalaxyS23FE, #GalaxyTabS9FE and other FE products as well as other IoT products will be launched sometime later this year in Q4 and not at IFA (Internationale Funk Ausstellung) in Berlin as some might think – just keep that in mind pic.twitter.com/znTkb3DOQD — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 29, 2023

As for Samsung’s comment regarding the release of the Samsung Galaxy FE devices, the firm’s executive claimed that the “new Galaxy FE devices was underway” when the company unveiled its previous high-end flagship foldable. There were no such indications of the launch, though.

Leaked Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE & Tab S9 FE : What to Expect Speaking of the reported specifications, this new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is anticipated to include a wonderful selection of features, including those that have been directly lifted from the top-tier Galaxy S23 flagships. Speaking of specifications, it has been reported that the new flagships will have an amazing array of features, including a larger 6.7-inch display coupled with a faster display that runs at 120 Hz and faster RAM of the most recent LPDDR 5 configuration. On the battery side, we may see a slightly bigger battery that has a capacity of around 4500 mAh. Also Read: Ice Universe Shares Leaked Specification for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra But this time, Samsung won’t be using a Qualcomm chipset; in fact, reports strongly imply that Samsung is intending to house their own Exynos 2200 SoC. This will be the primary drawback. According to reports regarding the cameras, Samsung will likely opt for a setup that combines a 50MP main camera sensor with an 8MP telephoto or wide angle camera and a 12MP telephoto or wide angle camera. Moving on to the rumored specifications for the upcoming tablet flagship, the Tab S9 FE, it has been said that this new flagship will also be powered by Samsung’s own chipset, the Exynos 1380 SoC. Additionally, this tablet will support faster RAM that is specified in LPDRR5, and you will have the opportunity to select between 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Also Read: Tech Giants Apple, Samsung, Nvidia, and Intel Set to Invest in Arm’s Public Offering In terms of internal storage, this new tablet will accommodate 128GB and 256GB capacities, in addition to having a microSD card slot. A larger, more elongated 10.9-inch display with a single front-facing camera will be visible on the front of the device. The Tab S9 FE+, which is the most expensive model, will have a larger screen—a 12.4-inch one—and a twin camera on the back, as opposed to the S9 FE’s single rear camera.

