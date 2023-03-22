Microsoft launches tool to create image on Bing

On Tuesday, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O) announced a capability for the Bing search engine and the Edge browser that will leverage OpenAI’s DALL-E tech to generate images from text input.

Users of the most recent AI-powered versions of Bing and Edge beta will get access to the function, known as “Bing Image Creator”.

According to a blog article by Microsoft, Bing Picture Maker will be embedded into Bing conversation and will debut on Tuesday for users on both smartphones and desktops in Creative mode.

Although a frenzy began with the release of ChatGPT, the OpenAI-owned chatbot sensation that revealed the possibilities of so-called large language models, last year, firms big and small are involved in an intense rivalry to deliver software that may alter the way individuals work.

Based in Redmond, Washington Microsoft has made investments in OpenAI in an effort to surpass competitors. This week, GPT-4, which can build an actual website from a hand-drawn prototype and assist individuals with tax calculations, was released to the general public.

For users of Bing, the software powerhouse also introduced Visual Storytelling and Knowledge Cards 2.0. The functions will present data and essential information rapidly using AI-generated images and more interactive features like charts and timelines.

Earlier this month, OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it is beginning to roll out a powerful AI model known as GPT-4, which opens the door for the advancement of human-like technologies and further rivalry between Google and Microsoft Corp.’s (GOOGL.O) Microsoft.

The business that developed the well-known chatbot ChatGPT, OpenAI, said in a blog post that its most recent innovation is “multimodal,” which means that it’s able to generate content in reaction to both written and visual inputs.

The text input feature will be made available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and software developers with a waitlist, while the source image capability is still only offered as a study sample.

At Microsoft, an entire squad had been in charge of overseeing AI innovation towards moral, just, and improved development. Platformer claims that the dismissal of the morals and society team was part of an especially recent wave of layoffs, which touched 10,000 employees throughout the company.

Microsoft recently redesigned its Edge internet browser and Bing search features to be supported by a fresh, next-generation large language prototype that is “more powerful than ChatGPT and customised specifically for search,” along with having decided to invest billions of dollars in a partnership with OpenAI, the company behind the art- and text-generating AI technologies like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2.