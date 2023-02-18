Microsoft only allows five questions each Bing chat session

Microsoft announced on Friday that it would set a cap of five questions per session and 50 questions per day for chat sessions on its new Bing search engine, which is driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI). “As we mentioned recently, very long chat sessions can confuse the underlying chat model in the new Bing. To address these issues, we have implemented some changes to help focus the chat sessions,” Microsoft said in the blog post.

As specific media sites claimed that the new Bing search engine’s results could be harmful and that the technology could not be ready for prime time, Microsoft made its decision a few days later.

Early search results and discussions with the Bard chatbots from Google and Microsoft have demonstrated their unexpected nature. Last week, when a Reuters reporter questioned the new AI-enhanced version of Bing about the cost of automotive air filters, Bing returned adverts for filters sold by the auto parts website Parts Geek rather than just precise answers.

Microsoft may make money from the new Bing, which has millions of individuals waiting for access. The business said last week that every percentage point of market share it increases in the market for search advertising could generate an additional $2 billion in ad revenue.

After several customers revealed examples of worrying answers from its Bing AI chatbot this week, including hostile remarks and unsettling fantasies, Microsoft said on Thursday that it is looking at ways to rein in the chatbot.

Microsoft stated in a blog post that certain lengthy conversation sessions with its new Bing chat service may result in responses that are not “in line with our designed tone.” Microsoft added that the chat feature “tries to respond or reflect in the tone in which it is being asked to respond.” in some circumstances.

It acknowledged that most users won’t come across these types of responses because they only appear after lengthy prodding, but it is still looking at methods to allay the worries and provide users with “more fine-tuned control.”

Microsoft, Google, and other tech giants are now competing to integrate AI-powered chatbots into their search engines and other businesses to enhance user productivity. Yet, people have already picked up on factual mistakes and issues with the tone and content of comments. Microsoft said some of these difficulties are to be expected in a blog post on Thursday.