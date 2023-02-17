Google India lays off 453 employees

Tech giant Google is learnt to have sacked around 450 employees across various departments in India. The employees were reportedly informed of their termination through mail late at night on Thursday.



According to Moneycontrol, the mail was sent by Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India, Hindu businessline, which also stated a report mentioning its sources, said that Google India is yet to respond to its Email sent with queries on the development. Right now, it is not clear whether the 453 layoffs include the 12,000 job cuts announced by Google parent company Alphabet Inc. last month.

On Thursday, Sundar Pichai, who is CEO of Google parent Alphabet Inc., said the job cuts were made in order to act decisively as the company’s growth plummeted over the last few months.

According to a report by Bloomberg, CEO Pichai said, “If you don’t act clearly and decisively and early, we can compound the problem and make it much worse. These are decisions I needed to make.”

In another developments in the tech world, Alphabet-owned YouTube has also appointed Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, as its new CEO after its current head revealed that she will be signing off from her role to focus on “family, health, and personal projects”.

Google is the most recent among the Silicon Valley giants looking to lighten payrolls after years of abundant growth and hiring. Earlier in January, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts or nearly 5 per cent of its workforce. Amazon also is cutting 18,000 jobs. Last year, Meta let go over 11,000 workers, 13 per cent of its workforce, in its first major layoff.