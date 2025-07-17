Amid significant layoffs and an aggressive pivot to artificial intelligence, Microsoft finds itself under the spotlight once again this time not for job cuts or corporate strategy, but for how much it pays its workforce. Recent revelations from internal documents, anonymous employee disclosures, and U.S. visa filings shed light on the company’s pay structure across a wide range of roles, with AI-focused positions commanding a clear premium.

A Company in Transition: Job Cuts and AI Priorities

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced layoffs affecting over 9,000 employees globally, including personnel in Azure, HoloLens, and even Xbox-related teams. The move signaled a deepening reliance on artificial intelligence, as the company repositions itself around key AI products, including its Copilot integration in Microsoft 365 and Windows.

While these layoffs have sparked criticism especially in light of record profits they have also coincided with massive investment in AI infrastructure and partnerships, most notably Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar stake in OpenAI.

Despite rumored tensions between the two firms, Microsoft continues to rely on OpenAI’s foundational models while also building out its own AI capabilities. This strategic realignment has reshaped not only the company’s product roadmap but also its internal talent economy making AI talent the most valued and highly compensated in the company.

How Much Microsoft Pays: Software Engineers, Data Scientists, and More

Based on U.S. Department of Labor visa filings and crowdsourced salary data from platforms like Levels.fyi and Blind, here’s an overview of average Microsoft salaries across various roles in the U.S.:

Software Engineer (Level 62–64):

Base Salary: $120,000–$160,000

Total Compensation (with stock and bonus): $160,000–$220,000

Base Salary: $160,000–$190,000

Total Compensation: $220,000–$300,000+

Base Salary: $180,000–$210,000

Total Compensation: $300,000–$450,000

Base Salary: $130,000–$160,000

Total Compensation: $180,000–$250,000

Base Salary: $180,000–$220,000

Total Compensation: $400,000–$800,000+

This data shows a clear hierarchy in Microsoft’s compensation structure, with AI and machine learning roles particularly those involved in core product development or model integration earning significantly more than traditional engineering roles.

One of the highest-paying divisions at Microsoft is the Copilot and Generative AI unit, which spans product integration into Microsoft 365, GitHub Copilot, Windows Copilot, and Azure’s AI service layer. Engineers in these teams report total compensation packages nearing or exceeding $700,000, especially when RSUs (restricted stock units) and performance bonuses are included.

A software engineer working on a Copilot product recently posted on Blind that their base salary was $190,000, with an additional $500,000 in stock and bonus, a figure comparable to pay scales at Meta’s and Google’s top AI teams.

Microsoft is also aggressively hiring AI researchers with deep learning, transformer, and LLM expertise to compete with top-tier talent at OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind. These roles often come with signing bonuses over $100,000 and accelerated promotion tracks.

Visa Filings Confirm High Pay for AI Specialists

Data from U.S. visa applications further confirms the premium Microsoft places on AI talent. In 2024, filings for AI scientist roles in Redmond, Washington, included:

AI Researcher: $230,000 base

Machine Learning Engineer: $210,000 base

Applied Scientist II: $180,000 base

These roles routinely outpace software engineering salaries by 25–50%, demonstrating the company’s prioritization of AI capabilities in both recruitment and resource allocation.

The release of salary data has been met with mixed reactions internally, especially among teams affected by layoffs. Some Microsoft veterans have expressed frustration that resources are being redirected so disproportionately, while others argue that such focus is inevitable in a market defined by AI competition.

Employees on lower pay bands especially those in sales, support, or non-technical roles have cited a growing two-tier system within Microsoft, where AI engineers receive not just better pay but also more job security and visibility.

Microsoft, for its part, maintains that its AI focus is designed to drive long-term value across the organization, and that compensation reflects the market demand for highly specialized roles.

The salary structure is reflective of Microsoft’s broader bet on AI as its next growth engine. With rivals like Google, Meta, and Amazon investing heavily in similar areas, the race for AI dominance is increasingly talent-driven. The company’s willingness to pay top dollar for AI researchers signals just how central these individuals are to its strategic ambitions.

Even as Microsoft faces criticism for cutting thousands of jobs, it is clear that the company views its AI future as non-negotiable and it’s putting its money where its strategy is.

Microsoft’s compensation patterns reveal a company in the throes of transformation. While traditional tech roles remain well-paid, it is AI specialists and researchers who are commanding astronomical salaries as the company doubles down on its artificial intelligence roadmap.