Microsoft Says Three Future Bethesda Titles Will Be Xbox And PC Exclusive

In a response to a U.S. Federal Trade Commission suit over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the company mentioned it expects to have three future Bethesda titles that are Xbox-exclusive as well as PC-exclusive. As per page six of the response includes confirmations for the three upcoming Bethesda titles for PC. The statements were given to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and although three future Bethesda games are not specifically described, it seems that we might already know what they are going to be.

It is not yet clear how many Bethesda games will be exclusive to Microsofts platforms going forward, or whether these titles will be from well-established Bethesda Softworks franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, and The Evil Within. Fans are guessing that Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are two such games, while Bethesda Softworks has also confirmed it is working on Fallout 5, Redfall, and an Indiana Jones title. The names of three upcoming Bethesda games were redacted from a publically visible version of Microsoft’s announcement, but the RPG game Starfield and vampire shooter Redfall were already confirmed to be exclusives for the company’s platforms, and Starfield’s release date is expected soon. As for the 3rd one, its a guess between Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5, its can be both.

Microsoft has issued a statement to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding its proposed acquisition of Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty properties of Activision Blizzard wherein the company has laid out how three upcoming Bethesda games, potential RPG game Starfield, vampire shooter Redfall, and the sequel The Elder Scrolls 6s, are going to be exclusively for PC and Xbox. In Microsoft’s recent response to a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaint regarding its acquisition deal with Activision-Blizzard, it was stated Microsofts anticipated future three Zenimax titles, are expected to be exclusive to PC and Xbox. After buying out Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax in a deal worth $7.5B US (about $9.9B Canadian at the time) in 2021, Microsoft has now confirmed three Xbox and PC-exclusive titles are on the way from the publisher.

Microsoft has confirmed, included in the 37-page denial, that Bethesda Softworks is planning on releasing three games in the near future that will only be available on Xbox and PC. While we may guess the three games at the time, it can very well be someother game that they are planning that hasn’t been revealed yet.