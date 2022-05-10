Microsoft to help cover employees’ travel cost to access abortion

On Monday, May 9, Microsoft Corp declared that it would improve its care services for workers. It said that it would expand its abortion and gender affirming care services for its employees in the country to integrate assistance in the spectrum of travel expenses.

Various companies such as Amazon, Yelp, Levi Strauss & Co., and Citigroup have stepped forward to similarly extend their services. They have given their words to cover expenses for US employees who would require to travel to any other state in order to get an abortion. Major companies such as Amazon.com Inc announced policies for travel expenses for services such as abortion. This was in reaction to the growing restrictive legislation for certain states that are Republican governed such as Texas and Oklahoma following legal developments.