Microsoft has announced the launch of a new version of its high-end Xbox Series X console, set to debut this holiday season. The new model, termed the “Digital Edition,” will come without a disc drive, marking a significant shift in the console’s design. This move reflects broader industry trends towards digital gaming, while Microsoft reassures fans that disc-based gaming is not being abandoned entirely.

Details of the Digital Edition Xbox Series X

The Digital Edition Xbox Series X features 1 TB of storage and comes in a sleek “Robot White” color, reminiscent of the Xbox Series S. Priced at $449 (or €499.99), it is positioned just $50 below the MSRP of the standard Xbox Series X, which includes a disc drive. This pricing strategy aims to provide a more affordable option for gamers who prefer digital downloads over physical media.

Background and Leaks

Rumors about a disc-less Xbox Series X first emerged last September during the FTC’s investigation into the Microsoft/Activision merger. Early leaks suggested a “Brooklin” refresh with a cylindrical design, redesigned internals, and improved power efficiency. However, the final design of the Digital Edition has diverged significantly from these initial leaks. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer addressed the discrepancies, noting that much had changed since the older documents and emails were circulated.

Commitment to Disc-based Gaming

Despite the introduction of the Digital Edition, Microsoft is not phasing out disc-based gaming. Alongside the disc-less model, a new “Galaxy Black” Xbox Series X with a disc drive and 2 TB of storage will also be released this holiday season. This model will be priced at $600, offering a cost-effective alternative to purchasing a standard Xbox Series X with additional 1 TB of expansion storage, which would typically cost around $150.

Expansion of the Xbox Series S Lineup

In addition to the new Series X models, Microsoft is expanding its Xbox Series S lineup. A 1 TB edition of the Xbox Series S in “Robot White” will be launched, complementing the “Carbon Black” version released last September. Both color variants will be available for $349, providing gamers with more choices in terms of storage and aesthetics.

In a weekend announcement, Xbox President Sarah Bond hinted at future developments in Xbox hardware. Bond emphasized that Microsoft is “hard at work on the next generation” of consoles, aiming to “push the technical boundaries” of gaming technology. While specifics were not provided, this statement suggests ongoing innovation and potential breakthroughs in the upcoming Xbox hardware.

The introduction of the Digital Edition Xbox Series X reflects a growing trend in the gaming industry towards digital media. By offering a lower-cost, disc-less option, Microsoft is catering to gamers who prefer downloading games rather than purchasing physical copies. This move aligns with industry shifts and consumer preferences, especially as digital game sales continue to rise.

However, Microsoft’s decision to maintain disc-based options underscores the company’s recognition of the diverse needs of its customer base. Physical media remains popular among collectors and those with limited internet access, ensuring that these players are not left behind. The launch of the high-capacity Galaxy Black model caters to gamers who need extensive storage for their disc-based games and downloadable content.

Microsoft’s upcoming release of the disc-less Xbox Series X Digital Edition marks a significant step in the evolution of the Xbox family. Priced competitively and featuring substantial storage, the new model is poised to attract gamers inclined towards digital downloads. Simultaneously, the introduction of the Galaxy Black model with increased storage capacity highlights Microsoft’s commitment to offering robust options for all types of gamers. As the holiday season approaches, these new models are expected to invigorate the market, providing fresh choices and fueling excitement among the Xbox community.