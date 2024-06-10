Nokia has achieved a significant milestone by making the first-ever audio and video call using 3D spatial audio. This breakthrough represents a notable advancement in telecommunication technology, transforming how audio is experienced over cellular networks. Currently, phone calls are monophonic, lacking the depth and directionality that spatial audio can provide. Nokia’s innovation leverages the upcoming 5G Advanced technology to deliver this immersive experience.

The Technology Behind the Call

The groundbreaking call was made possible through the 3GPP Immersive Video and Audio Services (IVAS) codec. This codec enables real-time spatial audio, which splits sound into multiple channels, making it appear as though it is emanating from different directions. While spatial audio has gained popularity in music streaming, its application in video calls introduces a unique and immersive communication experience.

Despite this achievement, widespread adoption of spatial audio in everyday phone calls will take some time. The IVAS codec is a component of the forthcoming 5G Advanced update, which promises enhanced speeds, better energy efficiency, and more precise cellular positioning. Although 5G Advanced will technically make spatial audio calls possible, Reuters reports that it will be a few years before cellular networks start offering this service to consumers.

Hardware Requirements and Compatibility

A potential challenge for the adoption of 3D spatial audio is hardware compatibility. The IVAS codec requires smartphones to have at least two microphones, which most modern smartphones possess. Nokia asserts that the “vast majority” of current smartphones will support spatial audio calls once carriers implement the necessary infrastructure. This widespread hardware compatibility suggests that the transition to spatial audio calls could be smooth and relatively quick once network support is in place.

Nokia’s Role and Industry Impact

It is important to clarify that this technological development comes from the research and technical arm of Nokia, not the Nokia brand associated with consumer handsets, which was licensed to HMD Global. This distinction underscores Nokia’s ongoing commitment to advancing telecommunications technology. The introduction of 3D spatial audio calls exemplifies Nokia’s innovative contributions to the industry.

Nokia is not alone in exploring the potential of spatial audio. Other companies are also expanding the use of this technology. For instance, Audible offers spatial audio for select original titles and podcasts, while Netflix has incorporated spatial audio into hundreds of TV shows and movies. These developments highlight the growing interest and investment in spatial audio across various media platforms.

While the prospects for 3D spatial audio in phone calls are exciting, several challenges remain. Network infrastructure must be upgraded to support 5G Advanced and the IVAS codec. This process will involve significant investment and time, potentially delaying widespread availability. Additionally, consumer awareness and demand for spatial audio in phone calls need to be cultivated.

However, the potential benefits of spatial audio are substantial. For video calls, spatial audio can create a more natural and engaging communication experience, making it easier to discern who is speaking and enhancing the overall clarity of conversations. This technology could be particularly valuable in professional settings, remote work environments, and social interactions, where high-quality audio can significantly impact communication effectiveness.

Nokia’s successful demonstration of the first phone call using 3D spatial audio marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of telecommunications. By leveraging the capabilities of the IVAS codec and the forthcoming 5G Advanced technology, Nokia has set the stage for a new era of immersive audio experiences in phone calls. While it may take a few years for this technology to become mainstream, the foundation has been laid for a future where spatial audio enhances the way we communicate.

As network infrastructure catches up and consumer demand grows, the adoption of 3D spatial audio in phone calls has the potential to revolutionize communication, providing richer, more immersive, and more engaging audio experiences. This advancement, alongside similar efforts by other companies, signifies an exciting future for spatial audio across various media and communication platforms.