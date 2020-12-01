Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Microsoft to finally remove the Internet Explorer

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechUncategorized

Microsoft declared on Tuesday, that it will terminate the Internet Explorer on November 30, 2020. Additionally, it gave another admonition for associations or clients actually utilizing Internet Explorer. Nonetheless, a huge number of clients have stayed faithful to the old browser, constraining Microsoft to make extra moves to boost changing to the new Chromium-based Edge, as per Tech News.

It’s farewell time for Internet Explorer

RIP Internet Explorer

We all have used Internet Explorer once in our lifetime, even if for nothing it was to download Google Chrome. No one can argue that the internet explorer looked good even if it was used for nothing and let’s not forget the memes too.

 

However, we’re pretty sure that Microsoft Edge will not let us miss the legendary browser.

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Share via