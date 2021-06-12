Microsoft will drop support for Windows 10 in 2025

What would it feel like if your parents stopped supporting you (like, not the financial support type of support, but instead, the actual support support)? Well, seems like Windows is soon going to find out, as tech giant Microsoft Inc. has announced that 2025 will see it drop support for Windows 10.

Windows 11 is Coming (Or So It Seems)

The news was revealed in the new and updated life cycle fact sheet for Windows, where the company said that ith effect from October 14, 2025, it will stop supporting all Windows 10 models, including Home, Pro, Pro Education, and even Pro for Workstations. As such, users should not expect any new security fixes or updates for the operating system that date onwards.

This comes even as the Satya Nadella-led firm practically confirmed earlier this week that Windows 11, the latest version of the Windows operating system, will be rolling out later this month. Back when Windows 10 had first arrived, Microsoft had deemed it to be the last ever version of Windows (a promise it hasn’t stuck to very well).

Deets on the new product might be unveiled on June 24, which is listed as a new event on the company’s website. Said event will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time, as confirmed in a tweet by Microsoft’s official Twitter. Should Windows 11 really become a reality in the coming weeks and months, users will still get at least 3 to 4 years to make the transition towards the new operating system, considering the fact that as of now, some 1.3 billion people are using the Windows 10 version.

First IE, Now Windows 10

This news comes less than a week after the industry biggie announced that it will be pulling the plug on Internet Explorer, its in-house search engine that has been a trustworthy (though significantly obsolete) friend for over two decades. The exact date of retirement that has been assigned to Internet Explorer happens to June 15, 2022.

We Still Got Time

While the farewell to the operating system might be bittersweet for many (after the six years that it has served us for), Satya Nadella insists that the new update will be the “most significant” that the firm has launched in the past 10 years, adding that he himself has been hosting the operating system for the past few months. With this, Microsoft hopes to “unlock greater economic opportunity”. Still, there’s quite some time before Windows 10 bids us farewell, so as of now, we’re still relying on the same version.