Microsoft will no longer enforce NCCs on its employees

The multinational tech corporation Microsoft has decided to remove the non-compete clauses (NCCs) it imposed on more than half of its employees. This allow the staff of the company to be in quest of employment at the rival firms of Microsoft like Google and Amazon.

The corporation made this declaration through a microblog on June 8. Apart from the proclamation of removing the enforced clause it also announced about its idea of throwing out the non-disclosure contracts, conducting a survey on the civil rights of its existing clauses. The company has also said that it will now be giving stipend ranges on all in-house and extraneous employment details.

The company enforced NCCs on its employees to stand in their way from switching to corporations who are in the same market as Microsoft. Imposing this on chiefs and employees of higher post was understandable but using it over the staffs of lower-level has been widely condemned.

The company said that they have been mentioning this policy in the undertaking of some of their staffs but as for now this clause will be discarded from their contracts. They further said that the corporation would not use this policy any further in the United States.

However, this decision of discarding the policy does not imply on the the chiefs and employees at higher posts.

The move came after large number of employees at lower posts demanded to put an end to the clause.

Microsoft corporation has been dealing with a number of accusations concerning this noxious clause since past few years. The company said that this step taken will help in increasing its corporate ethos.

The corporation also wrote in the microblog that they always analyse their staffs’ wisdom and listen to them to find out what reforms are needed in the firm in order to make the workplace better for them.

The corporation further said that its measure to become more open about the employees’ salary would aid them lower the level of salary unfairness. It is believed that the firm came upto this idea after some of its staffs protested against their policy to keep the stipends of their colleagues from the similar posts hidden from them. According these protestor this develped a feeling of gender and identity biasness among the employees.

A survey of the UK private eye, Reed had reported that hiding the description of the pay and making use of words like “competitive” drove back people from applying for that particular position.