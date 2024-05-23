At Microsoft’s Build 2024 conference, the tech giant unveiled several major advancements, highlighting their ambitious leap into artificial intelligence (AI). A centerpiece of this event was the Copilot+ platform for Windows 11, which promises to transform how users interact with their PCs. Among its innovative features, the ‘Recall’ function has garnered significant attention—but not all of it positive. Privacy advocates and regulators are expressing serious concerns over potential privacy invasions.

AI-Powered PCs and Hardware Requirements

Central to Microsoft’s new AI capabilities are the AI-powered PCs using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series chips, which come with built-in Neural Processing Units (NPUs). These processors represent a major advancement in computing power, specifically designed to handle the demanding requirements of AI applications like Recall. This feature captures and stores user activity snapshots, but it is only compatible with PCs that have Snapdragon X processors. Current Intel and AMD chips lack the required NPU performance, needing at least 40 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) to function properly.

To use Recall, devices must meet the following hardware specifications:

– Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus Processor

– NPU capable of 40 TOPS

– 225GB Storage

– 16GB RAM

While Qualcomm leads with the necessary hardware, upcoming Intel (Lunar Lake) and AMD (Strix Point) processors are expected to support Recall, potentially widening its user base.

Recall’s Features and Privacy Considerations

Recall is designed to offer users seamless access to their digital history by capturing snapshots of their activity and storing this data locally. This functionality allows users to easily search and retrieve past interactions, whether it’s a conversation or a lost file. Microsoft emphasizes that all data collected by Recall is encrypted using BitLocker and is stored locally on the user’s device, ensuring privacy.

Users can control what Recall records by deleting snapshots, excluding certain apps or websites, and adjusting how long data is stored. Recall also avoids capturing screenshots from private browsing sessions in Microsoft Edge and other Chromium-based browsers, though it’s unclear if this extends to other browsers.

Microsoft has assured users of their privacy with Recall. A dedicated section in the Windows 11 Settings app allows users to manage Recall settings, including toggles for privacy and security, and a history of updates. Users can pause the feature or delete stored data, giving them control over their digital footprint.

Concerns and Microsoft’s Response

Despite its potential, Recall has sparked concerns among privacy advocates and cybersecurity experts. Critics worry about the extensive data collection and its implications if a device is compromised. The feature’s ability to capture sensitive information, such as passwords and confidential documents, adds to these apprehensions.

High-profile figures like Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of xAI, have voiced their concerns. Furthermore, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the UK is investigating, highlighting the need for thorough risk assessments to protect people’s rights and freedoms before launching such invasive products.

In response, Microsoft has reiterated that Recall data remains strictly local and is not used to train AI models. Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the security of the Recall index. Microsoft also noted that IT administrators could use Microsoft Intune to disable Recall and implement policies to filter specific apps and websites centrally.

However, the cybersecurity community remains skeptical. The risks associated with detailed snapshots of user activity are substantial, increasing the potential attack surface for malware and other threats. Critics argue that this feature could make devices more vulnerable to exploitation, potentially leading to breaches and misuse of sensitive information.