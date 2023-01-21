Microsoft’s Restructuring Plan Leads to 10,000 Layoffs at Bethesda Game Studios and 343 Industries

Microsoft has recently announced that it will be laying off employees from Bethesda Game Studios and 343 Industries, the companies behind the popular video game franchises Halo and Starfield, as a part of their recent Restructuring Plans. This news has come as a surprise to many in the gaming industry, as both of these studios have been responsible for creating some of the most successful and beloved video games of all time.

Microsoft has said it is looking to lay off about 10,000 employees as a part of a restructuring plan, from both Bethesda, which is responsible for Halo Infinite and 343 Industries who are developing Starfield, Microsoft has still promised live game updates for Halo Infinite. As a part of these Layoffs Microsoft will also be laying off long term employees, including people that spearheaded Halo infinite and people that have been with the company for about a decade.

The decision to lay off employees from these two studios is part of a larger Restructuring initiative by Microsoft, which is looking to prepare the company for what it believes to be an inevitable economic recession. In order to stay competitive, Microsoft has been looking for ways to cut costs and increase efficiency, also as a part of this initiative Microsoft will be adding new employees to some of the company’s competitive and strategic departments such as Artificial Intelligence .

This decision has been met with a lot of criticism from both the gaming industry and fans of the Halo and Starfield franchises. Many have criticized Microsoft for not providing more support to these studios during the development of Starfield, which has already been delayed several times and is still in development. They argue that the company should be investing in these franchises, rather than cutting costs by laying off employees.

Despite the criticism, Microsoft has defended its decision, stating that it is necessary in order to ensure the long-term success of the company. The company has also stated that it will be providing support to the employees who are affected by these layoffs, including severance pay and job placement assistance.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s decision to lay off employees from Bethesda Game Studios and 343 Industries as a part of their recent Restructuring Plans has been met with a lot of criticism from both the gaming industry and fans of the Halo and Starfield franchises. While the company has defended its decision, many have argued that it should be investing in these franchises, rather than cutting costs by laying off employees.