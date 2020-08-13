Microsoft’s Surface Duo arrives on September 10th for $1,399

Microsoft is now finally launching its own foldable smartphone, the Microsoft Surface Duo, on the 10th of September. The dual-screen Android tablet smartphone will be priced at $1399.

The company has been teasing the Surface Duo for months, and the announcement will come as good news to those interested in buying a dual-screen smartphone that can double up as a tablet.

If you are in US right now, then you can go ahead and pre-order your Microsoft Surface Duo today with the Microsoft, AT&T online store, and Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Duo: What we know so far

Microsoft revealed the Surface Duo design back in the month of October 2019, almost a year ago. The brand had, moreover, kept the specifications of the dual-screen device at a tight secret. The Surface Duo features a couple of separate 5.6-inch OLED display panels, which have a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels and an aspect ratio of 4:3.

Microsoft is adding an 11 MP f/2.0 camera to the Surface Duo, which will include in itself od 7x zooming capabilities. There will be a support for the 4K 1080p recording along with the electronic image stabilization. There is only that one camera on the entire device, though, meant to be used as both the front and rear camera.