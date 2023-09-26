Microstrategy acquires 5445 Bitcoins, Surpassing 158,000 Total Holdings

MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading business intelligence and software firm, acquires an additional 5445 Bitcoins, adding to its already substantial digital asset holdings. With this latest purchase, MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at an impressive 158,245 BTC, cementing its position as one of the most prominent corporate advocates for cryptocurrency adoption. As disclosed in the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), these additional bitcoins were secured between August 1st and September 24th.

MicroStrategy Enriches Its Treasury with the Acquisition of 5,445 Bitcoin

The publicly traded software intelligence company MicroStrategy, listed on the Nasdaq, has continued expanding its Bitcoin holdings. In a social media post on platform X, Michael Saylor, the founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, made an announcement on Monday.

“ Microstrategy has acquired an additional 5,445 BTC for ~$147.3 million at an average price of $27,053 per bitcoin. As of 9/24/23, Microstrategy hodls 158,245 BTC acquired for ~$4.68 billion at an average price of $29,582 per bitcoin. $MSTR”

As per the information provided in the filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the extra bitcoins were procured within the period spanning from August 1st to September 24th.

Additionally, MicroStrategy revealed on Monday that by September 24th, it had issued and sold 403,362 shares of its Class A common stock under the sales agreement previously disclosed on August 1st, resulting in combined net proceeds of approximately $145.3 million.

Crypto-Focused Financial Strategy and Current Bitcoin Market Trends

On August 1st, MicroStrategy made an announcement regarding its engagement with Cowen and Company LLC, Canaccord LLC, and Berenberg Capital Markets LLC under a sales agreement. This arrangement aimed to issue and sell its Class A common stock shares with a cumulative offering value of up to $750 million ‘as needed.’ In their disclosure at that point in time, the software company stated, ‘We intend to utilize the net proceeds from this offering for various corporate purposes, encompassing the acquisition of Bitcoin, bolstering working capital, and, contingent upon market conditions, potentially retiring or repurchasing our outstanding debt.’

As of the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $26,097, reflecting a nearly 5% decline over the past week but exhibiting a remarkable 57% year-to-date increase. The company’s financial strategy, highlighted by its engagement with financial institutions for stock issuance and its transparent disclosure to regulatory authorities, demonstrates its commitment to responsible corporate governance within the cryptocurrency space.

While the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market and evolving regulatory landscape pose challenges, MicroStrategy’s resolute stance provides a blueprint for navigating these uncertainties. As Bitcoin continues to gain traction as a legitimate financial asset, MicroStrategy’s pioneering efforts are likely to inspire other enterprises to explore the possibilities of digital currencies in their financial strategies, potentially reshaping the future of corporate treasury management.

MicroStrategy’s ongoing commitment to amassing Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset underscores the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the corporate world. As Microstrategy acquires 5445 Bitcoins, it has elevated its total holdings to an impressive 158,245 BTC, which exemplifies the company’s unwavering belief in the long-term potential of digital currencies.

Their strategic approach, initiated in August 2020 with the first significant Bitcoin purchase, has garnered attention and set a precedent for other businesses to explore similar strategies. By diversifying its treasury portfolio with Bitcoin, MicroStrategy aims to shield itself from the devaluation of fiat currencies and capitalize on the digital asset’s potential appreciation.

