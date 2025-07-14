In a decisive move reflecting renewed confidence, Michael Saylor’s bitcoin treasury firm, now known as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has raised its Bitcoin holdings to an eye watering $73 billion. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company disclosed via SEC filing on July 14 that it purchased 4,225 BTC for $472 million at an average of $111,827 over the week ending July 13. This brings Strategy’s total to just over 601,550 BTC—about 2.8% of the 21 million coin supply—firmly cementing its position as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin reserve.

Resuming the Bitcoin Buying Streak

After a one week pause—the first gap since April—Strategy resumed its weekly Bitcoin accumulation, continuing a disciplined acquisition rhythm. The July 13 filing shows the company scooped up 4,225 BTC at lofty price levels, funded primarily by proceeds from its at the market (ATM) offerings: common shares and three series of preferred stock, including STRK and STRF.

Drivers Behind the Strategy

The organization netted almost $472 million worth of equity sales last week, dedicating nearly all to Bitcoin. The movement away from issuing common equity and toward preferred shares suggests a refinement in how it raised money, while still ensuring it continued its Bitcoin focused ownership. Additionally, with recent shifts in accounting rules and Bitcoin’s rebound, the firm is set to post billion dollar scale quarterly profits when its earnings are released next month.

A Tale of Outperformance

Since launching its buying campaign in mid 2020, Strategy’s stock has soared over 3,300%, dwarfing Bitcoin’s 1,000% rise and the S&P 500’s 115% gain. The relationship between the equity performance of Strategy, and the price of Bitcoin makes clear that there is investor appetite for crypto leveraged investment proxies.

Market Impact and the Institutional Ripple Effect

Bitcoin has reached all-time highs, most recently flirting with ~$123,000 before settling around $121,700. Strategy’s purchasing seems both a reaction to, and a driver of, this increase. Others such as Genius Group and GameStop have also added Bitcoin to their treasuries, indicating momentum in the direction of digital assets within institutions across industries.

However, large-scale buying increases volatility and can attract regulators’ attention. As Strategy continues to increase its commitment to crypto, there is a lot of concern its institutional influence and also the possibility of facing regulatory scrutiny.

Looking Ahead: Q3 and Beyond

Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy shows no signs of slowing. With a new $4.2 billion preferred stock ATM program launched early July and roughly $44.8 billion in remaining ATM capacity, the company has powerful tools in place to support its next wave of buys. The boost in earnings, driven by unrealized gains ballooning to about $14 billion in Q2, provides additional firepower.

Analysts will closely monitor Strategy’s earnings next month, particularly how changes in Bitcoin valuation affect financials and how aggressively it plans to deploy fresh capital into crypto.

Final Word

MicroStrategy—now Strategy—continues to define itself as the flagship corporate vehicle for Bitcoin investment. Its latest haul of 4,225 BTC has pushed the firm’s crypto holdings beyond $73 billion, turning it into an unrivaled institutional Bitcoin super accumulator. With robust funding mechanisms, accounting tailwinds, and surging crypto prices, Strategy’s bold journey underscores the evolving role of Bitcoin in corporate finance.