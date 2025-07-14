Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and Chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, has unveiled a comprehensive Rs 2,200-crore expansion plan aimed at transforming the institution over the next five years. This ambitious initiative, named Project Vistaar, involves a significant investment of Rs 1,219 crore to modernize and expand the existing campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.

The project focuses on enhancing infrastructure, including new academic blocks, advanced research facilities, student hostels, and faculty housing. A key highlight is the allocation of Rs 60 crore specifically for upgrading undergraduate laboratories to world-class standards. The expansion will also increase the student intake capacity from the current 18,700 to approximately 26,000 by the academic year 2030-31.

Birla emphasized that Project Vistaar is not just about physical growth but about creating a future-ready learning environment that strengthens innovation, global partnerships, and interdisciplinary programs aligned with emerging global trends and industry needs. The initiative aims to strengthen BITS Pilani’s position as a leading institution contributing to India’s vision of becoming a knowledge superpower and a $10 trillion economy.

New AI+ Campus in Amaravati to Boost Innovation:

The construction of a new AI+ Campus in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, is a key component of the development strategy. This innovative campus, which encompasses 35 acres, will function as a center for next-generation innovation with a focus on robotics, computational linguistics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cyber-physical systems.

The AI+ Campus will be developed in two phases. Phase 1 will accommodate 3,000 students focusing on core academic programs and student life, while Phase 2 will expand capacity to over 7,000 students. The second phase will also introduce advanced research centers, global collaboration zones, and dedicated entrepreneurship hubs, all built using sustainable, modular infrastructure.

Academic offerings at the Amaravati campus will include undergraduate twinning programs, cotutelle doctoral degrees with top global universities, and master’s programs in AI, innovation, and strategy. The campus will integrate smart infrastructure featuring IoT systems, AI-powered services, immersive learning tools, and hybrid delivery models to create a dynamic and flexible learning environment.

Birla highlighted that this AI+ Campus is designed to prepare Indian talent for leadership roles in defining technologies of the future and to foster an entrepreneurship-first approach that aligns with global technological advancements.

Launch of BITS Pilani Digital:

BITS Pilani is launching BITS Pilani Digital, a dedicated edtech platform aimed at making quality education accessible and affordable to a wider audience. Over the next five years, the platform plans to offer 32 programs, including 11 degree courses and 21 certificate programs, targeting over 100,000 learners.

BITS Pilani Digital is designed to go beyond traditional edtech models by combining real-world project work, industry mentorship, and optional campus immersions. The platform will focus on flexible, industry-aligned learning that supports lifelong education and skill development in line with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on accessibility and inclusivity.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. V Ramgopal Rao emphasized that the platform aims to extend BITS Pilani’s academic excellence into homes and communities, ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds can benefit from the institution’s quality education without the premium costs often associated with legacy tech institutes.

Future plans include setting up regional centers to support hybrid learning models, blending online education with in-person experiences to enhance student engagement and outcomes.

Strategic Vision Aligned with India’s Knowledge Economy Goals:

Kumar Mangalam Birla framed these initiatives as part of a broader commitment to nation-building and preparing India for a digital, global future. He underscored that the expansion aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating a trillion-dollar academic ecosystem and positioning India as a global knowledge superpower.

The expansion plan is expected to not only increase student capacity and improve infrastructure but also strengthen research capabilities and foster global academic and industry collaborations. By investing in cutting-edge technology education and digital learning, BITS Pilani aims to nurture innovation, empower learners, and fuel inclusive growth.

The choice of Amaravati for the new AI+ Campus was influenced by the Andhra Pradesh government’s support, including the provision of land at a low cost, reflecting a collaborative effort between the institution and the state to boost higher education and technological advancement.

The Rs 2,200-crore expansion marks one of the most ambitious growth phases in BITS Pilani’s history, setting new benchmarks for higher education in India and reinforcing its role as a pioneer in technology, innovation, and digital learning.