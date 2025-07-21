Once again MicroStrategy is making headlines. On July 21, 2025, the business intelligence firm—now referred to as Strategy—reported that it had acquired 6,220 Bitcoin for approximately $739.8 million. With this transaction, the firm’s total cryptocurrency holdings now stand at 607,770 BTC, at an average price per coin of $71,756.

The Strategic Accumulation of Bitcoin

Over the past three years, MicroStrategy has methodologically developed a “crypto-first treasury policy.” This involves the company converting equity to Bitcoin on a consistent basis. The latest acquisition supports this position. Accordingly, this transaction reflects 6,220 BTC purchased at prices closer to $118,940, for a cumulative investment of $43.61 billion. In 2025, CEO Michael Saylor pointed to the year-to-date yield of 20.8%, for the overall accumulated strategy, which was implemented by purchasing assets near peaks. The company is now the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin—surpassing even national reserves in scale.

Equity Funding Strategy

MicroStrategy financed the purchase through equity offerings, including common stock and preferred shares (STRK, STRF, STRD). In prior weeks, the firm sold almost 2 million shares, raising $472.5 million to acquire another 4,225 BTC at an average cost of $111,827 each. Handling the capital raise this way avoids significantly diluting common shareholders while fueling Bitcoin accumulation.

Stock Leverages Bitcoin Rally

MicroStrategy’s stock (MSTR) rose approximately 14.8% in the past 30 days, slightly outpacing Bitcoin’s 13.7% gain. Wall Street treats MSTR as a leveraged proxy for BTC, offering exposure to its upward movement with added volatility. Over the year, MSTR has achieved an eye-popping total return that some analysts put at over 3,700%, a multiple of Bitcoin’s own rally.

Broader Market Impact

MarketWatch reports that after pausing purchases for 12 weeks, MicroStrategy resumed in mid-July, lifting Bitcoin holdings above 600,000 BTC—valued at about $73 billion when BTC briefly hit $123,000. The price surge coincided with increased optimism in Washington, including legislation dubbed “Crypto Week”.

Institutional interest has spilled into other firms too—GameStop, Coinbase and Robinhood have all seen stock gains recently, fueled by broader crypto enthusiasm.

What’s Next?

Investor considerations: For those viewing MSTR as a Bitcoin proxy, understand it’s an operating company with leveraged BTC exposure—not a regulated ETF. Equity funding may dilute common shares and introduce volatility tied to broader market sentiment.

Market outlook: MicroStrategy’s ongoing purchases can reinforce a bullish sentiment by limiting BTC available supply. Its persistent acquisition strategy could inspire other firms to follow suit, boosting adoption.

Risk factors: The company’s high average cost basis ($71,756) may pressure performance if Bitcoin price dips or U.S. regulatory dynamics shift. Watch for macroeconomic shifts or new crypto policies emerging from Congress.

Final Take

MicroStrategy’s $740 million Bitcoin purchase—its largest since mid-June—cements its leadership as the world’s top corporate Bitcoin holder. By blending equity raises with regular BTC purchases, the company offers investors a leveraged vehicle on cryptocurrency. That approach has delivered strong returns so far, with both Bitcoin and MSTR stock rallying. However, buyers should balance the upside with dilution risk and market volatility. As Saylor famously goes: “The only thing better than Bitcoin is…more Bitcoin.”