New Delhi, July 19 — The high-stakes legal drama between Indian edtech giant Byju’s and its US-based lenders continues to escalate, with Glas Trust now accusing the company’s founders of attempting to divert attention from damning court rulings. The latest war of words centres around a proposed $2.5 billion defamation suit from the founders of Byju’s against Glas Trust and others — a move Glas claims is a smokescreen to deflect legal heat.

In this article, we delve into the ongoing corporate conflict, the mounting legal complexities, and the reputational stakes involved.

Credits: Business Standard

A Billion-Dollar Lawsuit in the Making

On Thursday, legal representatives for Byju’s founders — Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath — confirmed that preparations are underway to file a defamation lawsuit exceeding $2.5 billion against Glas Trust and associated parties. According to their counsel, the founders allege that Glas Trust’s public statements have caused irreparable damage to both their personal reputations and the edtech company’s global image.

The lawsuit, they claim, is aimed at holding Glas Trust accountable for a sustained campaign of misinformation that has adversely impacted their business prospects and investor confidence.

Glas Trust Hits Back: ‘A Distraction from the Facts’

However, Glas Trust, which acts as a lender agent for a consortium of Byju’s overseas investors, swiftly responded with sharp criticism. It accused the founders of resorting to legal theatrics in order to “distract from the facts” — notably the series of court orders issued against Byju’s in various jurisdictions.

“Instead of acknowledging judicial findings and complying with the rulings, they are attempting to change the narrative through a defamation threat,” Glas Trust said in a statement, doubling down on its position that the founders have defaulted on debt obligations and engaged in questionable financial practices.

Byju’s Counsel Defends Founders

J Michael McNutt, the legal counsel for the Byju’s founders, dismissed the allegations by Glas Trust as “incomplete and misleading.” He argued that the lender has selectively disclosed information to create a one-sided narrative, omitting critical context behind the ongoing legal and financial proceedings.

“Our clients have nothing to hide. These accusations are part of a larger strategy to control the narrative and intimidate the company’s leadership,” McNutt said.

A Long Trail of Legal Woes

The Byju’s-Glas Trust conflict is not an isolated episode but part of a broader legal saga that has dogged the edtech firm for over a year. Byju’s has been grappling with liquidity issues, mounting losses, unpaid debt, and a spate of resignations at top levels, including board members and auditors.

Earlier this year, Glas Trust and other lenders initiated legal action in the US and other jurisdictions to recover their dues. In many cases, courts have issued rulings against Byju’s, including orders to freeze certain assets and scrutinise financial transactions.

This context forms the basis of Glas Trust’s claim that the proposed defamation lawsuit is less about truth and more about optics.

Reputation on the Line

Byju’s, once the poster child of India’s booming edtech sector, is now embroiled in a battle for its future. What began as financial restructuring has spiraled into allegations of mismanagement, opaque governance, and now, a potential multi-billion-dollar courtroom confrontation.

The defamation suit, if filed, could mark a turning point in how aggressively the founders intend to defend their position — not just in courts of law, but in the court of public opinion.

What’s Next?

The coming weeks are likely to see intensified legal activity as both parties prepare their next moves. While Glas Trust has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lender interests, Byju’s founders appear determined to fight back against what they perceive as a reputational witch hunt.

One thing is clear — the battle between Byju’s and Glas Trust is no longer just about debt. It’s now a full-blown clash of narratives, credibility, and corporate survival.