Midnights, Taylor Swift’s Most Recent Album, Causes Spotify to Crash

Following its witching hour release on Friday, Taylor Swift’s 10th album “Midnights,” which represents a gradual return to pop for the US singer-songwriter, sparked an online fan frenzy and crashed Spotify.

Swift fans from around the world had to wait patiently for hours to hear Taylor Swift’s most recent song on the streaming service, which was launched at midnight.

Despite the technical issues, the highly anticipated work broke the record for the most albums streamed in a single day, according to Spotify.

Taylor Swift surpassed Spotify’s all-time record for most albums streamed in a single day before the clock even struck midnight on October 22.

The singer responded by tweeting, “How did I get this lucky, having you people out here performing something this mind blowing?! According to Swift’s Twitter post, the album’s 13 songs “tell the story of 13 restless nights strewn throughout my life.” When taken as a whole, they paint “a complete picture of the intensity of that baffling, insane hour.”

Enthusiasts discovered melodies set to an electro-pop beat, complete with synths, dubstep-inspired rhythms, and a more androgynous side to Swift’s vocals, once all Spotify issues were rectified (usually within an hour).

The 32-year-old gives up her more recent indie-folk vein in the new album. She started her career in country before switching to pop and becoming a megastar.

Her two prior albums, “Evermore” and “Folklore,” which were written during the epidemic and the latter of which won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, are different from the pop sound now.

Swift creates a dreamy mystique in “Midnights,” which features the sultry vocals of Lana Del Rey in the duet “Snow on the Beach.” These evening ruminations are Swift’s observations on getting older and the difficulties of love.

In typical Swift fashion, the singer-songwriter had a treat in store for her devoted followers. At three in the morning on the East Coast, she released “Midnights (3 am Edition),” an expanded 20-song edition.

Seven additional ballads were “songs we wrote on our journey to get the magic 13,” she claimed, adding that.