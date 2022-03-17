Milla kuni to announce a TV show based around “the gimmicks” NFT collection

The small but blossoming non-fungible television space got a bit bigger on Monday with the announcement of “The Gimmicks,” an animated wrestling show backed by actress Mila Kunis’ Sixth Wall production company.

Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, USSR (now independent Ukraine), to a Jewish family. She is one of the most renowned actresses in Hollywood and across the world today. Recently, the proud Ukrainian and her husband Ashton Kutcher have started a GoFundMe campaign to assist Ukrainians fleeing the ongoing conflict with Russia

Among her many endeavors, The Gimmicks NFT project is her latest. The series fosters a community where stakeholders have a real say in the project’s development. The Gimmicks is an animated series produced by actress Mila Kunis’ production company. The series utilizes Solana NFTs and it allows fans to influence the narrative and characters over time.

Following the announcement, the infant but flourishing non-fungible television space grew a little larger on Monday. The series bases its production on the Web3 animation studio Toonstar in conjunction with Kunis’ Sixth Wall Studios. The plot follows washed-up former professional wrestlers trying to reclaim their glory in the squared circle.

The Gimmicks is the first series to extensively use NFT technology, allowing fans to influence the narrative and character development. Additionally, through an on-chain social layer, NFT holders may interact with other fans.

According to a press release, the adult series is described as “South Park meets WWE.” It contains characters voiced by World Wrestling Entertainment stars Luke “Doc” Gallows, Karl “Machine Gun” Anderson, and Rocky Romero.

John Attanasio, the CEO of Toonstar, speaking to reporters after the announcement, described the Mila Kunis-backed show as “South Park meets WWE, but interactive and greasier.” Attanasio added that the inspiration behind the Gimmicks came about after WWE fired pro wrestlers Luke “Doc” Gallows and Karl “Machine Gun” Anderson just as the COVID-19 outbreak began.

“They reached out about collaborating on some animated shorts for social media so that they could get their stories out and keep their creative juices flowing, and preserve their sanity,” Attanasio stated.

Toonstar then started working on the concept for The Gimmicks, which features Gallows and Anderson as well as other wrestlers FKA Enzo Amore and Rocky Romero as voice actors. The actress’s latest animated series is written by Dave Ihlenfeld and David Wright, who previously worked on the popular animated hits Family Guy and The Simpsons.