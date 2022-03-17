TIME Studio to release children’s series based on “the littles” NFTs

TIME Studios is partnering with Wil Lee to create an original series based on his NFT collection the littles.

The littles is an NFT collection of 10,000 unique NFTs that are stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The art of each NFT is inspired by the creative vision with which Wil and his co-founder Cass Lee’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter interacts with the world. Fun, inclusion, and humility are some of the values emphasized in the project.

“NFTs are allowing us the opportunity to work with diverse creators that cover a broad range of ages and world-views,” stated Maria Perez-Brown, Head of Kids & Family, TIME Studios. “Lee reaches into his experience as a young dad, navigating fatherhood while trying to balance a demanding career as an entrepreneur, and provides a wholesome experience through his characters that captures the magical way that young children engage with the world.”

“Being able to work with a world-class iconic brand like TIME is never something that I’d even dream of,” said Lee. “What makes me most proud and excited is how we can actually create something impactful inspired by my daughter and now we get to honour that through creating a show on precisely that.”

Lee was inspired to create “the littles” last November by his young daughter Jordyn. According to Chan, the two-and-a-half-year-old constantly reminds them to slow down and enjoy life.

“Wil and I both fell into a deep rabbit hole of NFTs and loved everything about the space,” said Chan. “He was inspired to make ‘the littles’ by our daughter who always appreciates and enjoys the little things in life. This inspired the name and the project, and of course, the characters are also very little.”

There were 10,000 unique “the littles” NFTs available at launch and all were minted within the first two minutes. Lee told Daily Hive that the NFTs have generated over $40 million in secondary market transactions.

“The creativity of the NFT space continues to deliver incredible talent whose IP and built-in audience will translate seamlessly on screen. As we grow our roster of NFT creators, TIME and TIME Studios are expanding the possibilities that NFTs have to transform entertainment and continuing the pursuit of becoming the de facto studio for the web3 era,” said Keith A.

Grossman, President, TIME. “Wil is an incredible thought-leader and entrepreneur within the web3 space, and the littles is one of the most positive, optimistic communities out there, which aligns perfectly with the values of TIME.”