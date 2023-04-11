Million-dollar expenses were approved at FTX using emojis: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has gained a reputation for its unconventional or rather poor approach to decision-making. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the company’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, approved million-dollar expenses by using emojis at FTX. This approach, which Bankman-Fried defends as a way to streamline decision-making and avoid bureaucracy, has raised concerns among some experts about the potential risks of mismanagement and lack of oversight.

FTX, which is based in Hong Kong but has offices in the United States and other countries, once became one of the most popular exchanges for trading cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The company saw explosive growth in recent years, with trading volumes reaching billions of dollars per day before going bankrupt.

The Role of Emojis in Approving Multimillion-Dollar Expenses

FTX’s rapid expansion has also been accompanied by a culture of rapid decision-making and a willingness to take risks. Bankman-Fried, who is known for his unconventional management style, has reportedly been using methods where million-dollar expenses were approved by emojis at FTX.

For example, the Bloomberg report cites an incident where Bankman-Fried approved a $20 million purchase of a domain name with a single “thumbs up” emoji. In another instance, he reportedly signed off on a $1 million payment to a consultant with a “fire” emoji.

CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Defense of the Approach

This approach may seem cavalier, but Bankman-Fried has defended it as a way to streamline decision-making and avoid unnecessary bureaucracy. He has also emphasized the importance of trust and delegation in building a successful organization.

“We try to be very flat, very responsive, and very agile,” he told Bloomberg. “We don’t want to have to go through a lot of bureaucracy to get things done.”

Concerns Over Lack of Oversight and Controls

However, some experts have raised concerns about the potential risks of this approach. Without proper oversight and controls, there is a risk of mismanagement, fraud, or other problems.

“Approval by emoji may be a fast way to make decisions, but it doesn’t necessarily mean those decisions are good ones,” said Richard Clayton, a cybersecurity researcher at the University of Cambridge. “It’s important to have checks and balances in place to ensure that the right decisions are being made.”

Despite these concerns, million-dollar expenses were approved by emojis at FTX, and it did not work well for the company. The exchange became one of the fastest-growing players in the cryptocurrency industry, attracting high-profile investors such as billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard before crashing down.

Successes and Risks of Rapid Decision-Making in the Cryptocurrency Industry

Bankman-Fried is now one of the biggest failures in the crypto world, facing huge backlash social media and a bed reputation of a scammer. The risks of his rapid decision-making and lack of oversight were highlighted recently when FTX’s rival exchange, Binance, came under scrutiny from regulators in several countries. Binance, which is also based in Hong Kong, has faced accusations of lax controls and failure to prevent money laundering and other illegal activities.

The Binance case shows that the cryptocurrency industry is still largely unregulated and prone to risks. While FTX’s approach to decision-making may have been effective in the short term, but it surely was not sustainable in the long run.

For now, FTX’s use of emojis to approve multimillion-dollar expenses may be a quirky footnote in the history of the crypto industry. But as the industry continues to evolve and mature, it may be a sign of things to come – both good and bad.

